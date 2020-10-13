HENSOLDT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Johannes
|Last name(s):
|Huth
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.49 EUR
|157.35 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.4900 EUR
|157.3500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|CBOE Europe - CXE Dark Order Books
|MIC:
|CHID
13.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de