HENSOLDT AG    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HENSOLDT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/13/2020 | 09:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2020 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: R&H Trust Co. (Guernsey) Limited handelnd als Trustee des Mon Repos (Guernsey) Trust

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Huth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.49 EUR 157.35 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.4900 EUR 157.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE Europe - CXE Dark Order Books
MIC: CHID


13.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63184  13.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 1 114 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net income 2019 5,92 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
Net Debt 2019 919 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 401 M 1 398 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5 533
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENSOLDT AG0.00%1 401
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.12%108 719
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.63%94 460
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.47%91 302
AIRBUS SE-49.43%61 039
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-7.96%52 780
