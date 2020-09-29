Log in
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09/29/2020 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
29.09.2020 / 12:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html

29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137628  29.09.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 1 114 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
Net income 2019 5,92 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2019 919 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 383 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5 533
Free-Float -
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
HENSOLDT AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENSOLDT AG0.00%1 383
THALES-30.85%15 859
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.52.97%5 675
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY6.19%3 891
OHB SE-12.30%775
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-49.67%369
