DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.09.2020 / 12:35

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020

Address:

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 10, 2020Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 10, 2020Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html

29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

