    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 05:39:17 am EDT
26.55 EUR    0.00%
05:07aHENSOLDT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/05HENSOLDT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/24HENSOLDT : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/02/2022 | 05:07am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HENSOLDT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HENSOLDT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.05.2022 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html

02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340547  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
