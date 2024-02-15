Real-time Estimate
HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 15, 2024 at 03:13 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HENSOLDT AG
HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.02.2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HENSOLDT AG Street:
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3 Postal code:
82024 City:
Taufkirchen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
894500686FYLLZD3M624 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. City of registered office, country: Lutherville Timonium, Maryland, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
5.39 %
0.00 %
5.39 %
115,500,000 Previous notification
3.00 %
0.00 %
3.00 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000HAG0005
6,228,475
0
5.39 %
0.00 % Total
6,228,475
5.39 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany Internet:
www.hensoldt.net
End of News
EQS News Service
1837661 15.02.2024 CET/CEST
Hensoldt AG, former Hensoldt GmbH, is a Germany based manufacturer of search, detection, navigation, guidance, aeronautical and nautical systems and instruments. The Company also directly or indirectly acquires, holds, sells and manages stakes in companies involved in the development, manufacture, operation and sale of electrical engineering systems, optronic products and software solutions for military and non-military purposes.
Last Close Price
34.4
EUR
Average target price
29.67
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-13.76% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
