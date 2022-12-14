Advanced search
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:24 2022-12-14 am EST
21.28 EUR   -0.12%
04:53aHENSOLDT : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:02aHENSOLDT AG accelerates growth and raises targets
EQ
12/07HENSOLDT : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
HENSOLDT : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

12/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 32.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HENSOLDT AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 731 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net income 2022 105 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 297 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 381 M 2 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 316
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,30 €
Average target price 24,20 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ladurner CFO, Head-Central Controlling & Investor Relations
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Bestle Member-Supervisory Board & CTO
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG70.13%2 381
THALES57.95%26 632
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-12.04%2 227
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.47%1 826
PLANET LABS PBC-13.01%1 418
OHB SE-6.67%621