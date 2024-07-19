July 19, 2024

HENSOLDT accelerates growth New divisional setup following successful ESG integration

Taufkirchen/Germany, 19 July 2024 - The HENSOLDT Group ("HENSOLDT") is streamlining its organization in order to accelerate growth and make full use of the acquisition and integration of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH ("ESG"). The company will divide its operations into four divisions focused on its different types of businesses: Radar, Optronics, Multi Domain Solutions, and Services & Training.

The core product divisions,Radar and Optronics will continue to focus on the development of cutting-edge defence electronics products, optimizing cross-project operations to drive synergies. The Services & Training division will maintain its current structure, fostering stability and growth beyond maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and expanding further into Training & Simulation services. The newly established Multi Domain Solutions division will serve as the growth engine of the company, combining HENSOLDT's Spectrum Dominance and Airborne Solutions divisions with ESG's capabilities. It will provide integrated, multi-domain solutions across Land, Air, Naval, Cyber, and Space domains, acting as a docking point for customers seeking comprehensive manufacturer- and platform-independent solutions.

HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre, says: "Our new structure will strengthen HENSOLDT's position as a leading platform-independent European provider of seamlessly integrated defence solutions. This evolution of our divisional structure will enable us to focus on scaling our solutions business further, while also strengthening our core product portfolio. Our platform-independence is thereby essential to secure and develop critical capabilities for German and European defence requirements."

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked solutions. Being a technology leader, the company is also driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data fusion, artificial intelligence and cyber security. In 2023, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.85 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG Group, the company employs around 8,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

