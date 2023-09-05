September 5, 2023

HENSOLDT presents innovative sensor solutions at DSEi 2023 Full situational awareness in all domains

By combining two HENSOLDT systems, TwinSens offers unique functionalities and operational advantages. The exchange of sensor data between these two systems and common control enhances the performance of the overall solution compared to standalone sensors. Photo: HENSOLDT AG

Taufkirchen/Germany, London/United Kingdom, 5 September 2023 - Sensor solution provider HENSOLDT will present its wide range of sensor technologies for the air, sea and land domains at DSEi 2023. In London, HENSOLDT will present sensor solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, as well as sensors to improve protection of friendly forces and operational effectiveness. For more information, please visit HENSOLDT at ExCel London, Stand: H6-425.

In the land domain, HENSOLDT will showcase its advanced solutions for armoured vehicles with the "Multi Utility Vehicle" (MUV), including innovative optronic systems such as MUSS (Multifunctional Self-Defence System) and SETAS (See Through Armour System). The solution "Ceretron" by HENSOLDT combines sensors, fuses their data streams, evaluates and processes them in seconds and provides an AI-supported operational picture to the crew, thus enabling them to make smarter decisions even faster.

HENSOLDT's impressive portfolio of advanced active and passive land radar sensors is complemented by the innovative "TwinSens" sensor solution. To enable end users to secure their territory against attacks from hostile missiles and aircraft, HENSOLDT has combined its TRML-4D active air defence radar with its world-leading "Twinvis" passive radar. This powerful solution protects air defence systems against hostile interference by reducing active emission times and thus the electromagnetic footprint detectable by hostile forces.

HENSOLDT will also present its portable battlefield radar solutions from the SPEXER family, who are designed for delivering early and precise detection data with associated target classification as a basis for engagement of asymmetric threats. In addition to HENSOLDT's system technologies, a selection of weapon sights will also be on display.

In the air domain, HENSOLDT will present its airborne multi-mission surveillance radar "PrecISR", along with other sensors such as the "ARGOS" II electro-optical gimbal, which can be seamlessly integrated into the Xplorer Mission System. With "MissionGrid", HENSOLDT shows a scalable mission system that takes full advantage of the rich feature set provided by the company's radar and electro-optic sensor range. Combined with data fusion and mission management software, "MissionGrid" provides a capability increase that enables a single aircraft to fly multiple missions.

In the maritime domain, HENSOLDT will exhibit the "SharpEye" range of 2D navigation radars and Integrated Navigation Bridge System (INBS). These systems are used extensively by the UK Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary. HENSOLDT will also be presenting a range of multi-sensor optronic masts for submarines such as the "OMS 150" and "OMS 300".

Safety forms the basis for a sustainable future - HENSOLDT is equally committed to both. The company takes its responsibility as a sustainable, local business very seriously and has set itself ambitious goals for emissions avoidance, resource-conserving business and responsible corporate governance. For this reason, HENSOLDT supports numerous initiatives aimed at sustainable investments in local communities, education, employees and the environment.

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data fusion, artificial intelligence and cyber security. With more than 6,500 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022. HENSOLDT is listed in the MDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

