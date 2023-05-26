Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hensoldt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:51:49 2023-05-26 am EDT
29.74 EUR   -3.82%
09:44aHENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations
EQ
05/17Warburg Research raises target for Hensoldt to 36 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
05/17HENSOLDT : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations

05/26/2023 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Statement
HENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations

26.05.2023 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HENSOLDT rejects "Spiegel" allegations

 

Taufkirchen, 26 May 2023 - The sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT firmly rejects the allegations of improper business practices and insufficient internal control raised by the news magazine "Der Spiegel".

In a statement, the company states that the accusations lack any factual basis. HENSOLDT emphasises that its internal control mechanisms function at all levels. Business has been and is conducted exclusively in accordance with national and international regulations and laws.

A company spokesperson said: "'Der Spiegel' was unable to provide the company with any concrete facts or evidence of misconduct by HENSOLDT employees in relation to any of the allegations made. Rather, the cases described show that HENSOLDT's internal compliance processes and rules are effective and point out any dangers and risks at an early stage so that they can be subjected to closer scrutiny. The selection of our local representatives is subject to a thorough screening process that identifies any compliance risks. Under no circumstances do we make payments to agents without a contractual basis and proof of performance."

 

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT drives the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 6,500 employees, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.7 billion euros in 2022. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange MDAX segment.

www.hensoldt.net

 

 

Press contact

Joachim Schranzhofer  Tel.: +49 (0)89.51518.1823

 joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net


26.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Phone: 089 515 18 - 0
E-mail: info@hensoldt.net
Internet: www.hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1643413

 
End of News EQS News Service

1643413  26.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HENSOLDT AG
09:44aHENSOLDT rejects 'Spiegel' allegations
EQ
05/17Warburg Research raises target for Hensoldt to 36 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
05/17HENSOLDT : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/16Ifo: German defense spending far below Nato promise
DP
05/15Arms stocks in demand - New German arms package for Ukraine
DP
05/12HENSOLDT : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/10HENSOLDT : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/09JPMorgan leaves Hensoldt at 'Neutral' - Target 32 euros
DP
05/09Transcript : Hensoldt AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09HENSOLDT : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENSOLDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 868 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
Net income 2023 120 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2023 191 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,0x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 3 247 M 3 482 M 3 482 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 463
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 30,92 €
Average target price 34,30 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Christian Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Bestle Member-Supervisory Board & CTO
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG39.91%3 482
THALES11.40%29 952
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.20.32%4 334
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD1.69%2 151
PLANET LABS PBC-2.53%1 166
OHB SE-2.02%588
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer