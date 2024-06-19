Christian Ladurner

Jun 19, 2024 5:01 PM


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ladurner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.92 EUR 14585.60 EUR
33.98 EUR 7339.68 EUR
33.88 EUR 6403.32 EUR
33.90 EUR 3491.70 EUR
33.96 EUR 36642.84 EUR
33.94 EUR 33363.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.9421 EUR 101826.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA Frankfurt
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
82024 Taufkirchen
Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net

End of News EQS News Service

92553 19.06.2024 CET/CEST

