

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Ladurner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI

894500686FYLLZD3M624

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.92 EUR 14585.60 EUR 33.98 EUR 7339.68 EUR 33.88 EUR 6403.32 EUR 33.90 EUR 3491.70 EUR 33.96 EUR 36642.84 EUR 33.94 EUR 33363.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 33.9421 EUR 101826.1600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA Frankfurt MIC: XETA

