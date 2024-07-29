July 29, 2024

Contract of HENSOLDT CFO Christian Ladurner extended Chief Financial Officer receives new contract until the end of July 2029

Taufkirchen/Germany, 29 July 2024 - At its meeting, the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG extended the contract of HENSOLDT CFO Christian Ladurner by five years. Christian Ladurner has been responsible for the finance function on the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG since 1 July 2022. "Christian Ladurner has been doing an excellent job for HENSOLDT for years and has played a decisive role in the company's growth in recent years. The early extension of his contract gives the finance function the security it needs to continue successfully on its chosen path," said Reiner Winkler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG. "In its current composition of CEO, CFO and CHRO, the Management Board is well positioned and, together with the top executives on the Executive Committee, forms a stable basis for a sustainable and future-proof orientation of the company."

"Following the reorganisation of the Management Board, it is now important to continue the ongoing cooperation," said HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre. "The finance function has been put on a strong footing by Christian Ladurner over the past two years and has made a significant contribution to the company's impressive growth. I therefore welcome the contract extension and look forward to continuing to work with Christian."

HENSOLDT CFO Christian Ladurner added: "Over the past two years, we have built up a lot together that I would like to develop further. The great trust that the Supervisory Board has placed in me is an incentive for me to successfully tackle the challenges ahead. It is a privilege for HENSOLDT to work together with a powerful Executive Board and management team."

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops complete sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, HENSOLDT offers platform-independent, networked solutions. Being a technology leader, the company is also driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics and is continuously expanding its portfolio based on innovative approaches to data fusion, artificial intelligence and cyber security. In 2023, HENSOLDT achieved a turnover of 1.85 billion euros. Following the acquisition of ESG Group, the company employs around 8,000 people. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

