Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hensoldt AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/14 06:56:44 pm
23.65 EUR   -0.63%
06:33pLeonardo to boost defence electronics business with 1 billion euro spending
RE
03/08HENSOLDT : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/01European retail investors bet big on Ukraine war trades
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo to boost defence electronics business with 1 billion euro spending

03/14/2022 | 06:33pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Leonardo plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) in Italy over five years to develop new products, modernize its factories and strengthen its supply chain in the defence electronics, the group said on Monday.

The Italian group aims to become the leader in defence electronics in Europe and has recently bought a stake in Germany's Hensoldt to move in this direction, Leonardo's CEO recently said.

The group's electronics division currently employs 13,000 workers, of which 8,500 are in Italy. The division designs, develops, produces and supports radar systems, advanced sensor technology and protection and defence systems for aviation, space, land-based and naval platforms.

"The plan will see Leonardo invest 200 million euros in Italian industry each year, plus an additional 50 million euros will be used to optimise Leonardo's sites in Italy in each of the first three years of the plan," the group said in a statement.

In parallel, the Italian group will also invest 300 million euros over three years in its electronics business in Britain.

The company will create a new centralised logistics hub in Pomezia, near Rome, which will enable significant improvements in operational performance, efficiency and quality assurance.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENSOLDT AG -0.21% 23.75 Delayed Quote.90.10%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -1.62% 8.984 Delayed Quote.44.95%
TIM S.A. -0.55% 12.71 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
All news about HENSOLDT AG
06:33pLeonardo to boost defence electronics business with 1 billion euro spending
RE
03/08HENSOLDT : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/01European retail investors bet big on Ukraine war trades
RE
03/01MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 1, 2022
02/28Industrials Down as Russian-Ukraine War Boosts Defense Contractors, Weighs on Risk -- I..
DJ
02/28FTSE 100 Closed Down as War in Ukraine Continues
DJ
02/28FTSE Falls, Defense Companies Shares Rise on German Pledge to Increase Defense Spending
DJ
02/28EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Slide on Tightening Russian Sanctions, Defense Compan..
DJ
02/28Defense Companies' Shares Gain on Germany's Military-Spending Hike
DJ
02/28Defence stocks climb as Germany boosts military spending
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENSOLDT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 507 M 1 650 M 1 264 M
Net income 2021 66,4 M 72,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 438 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 2 499 M 2 745 M 2 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float -
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Average target price 28,10 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Axel Albert Hans Salzmann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENSOLDT AG90.10%2 736
THALES49.80%26 119
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-17.77%3 293
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-23.22%2 220
OHB SE-1.94%672
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.-5.33%315