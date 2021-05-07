PRESS RELEASE: HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again and confirms 2021 guidance

DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again and confirms 2021 guidance
2021-05-07 / 07:30
HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again
and confirms 2021 guidance
- Order intake of EUR 546.2 million in first quarter of 2021 significantly above
previous year and slightly above strong fourth quarter 2020
- First-quarter revenue of EUR 208.8 million likewise above previous year by 6.2%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin slightly down on previous year due to growth investments
- Full year guidance confirmed for all key performance indicators
Taufkirchen/Germany, 7 May 2021 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") once again secured important major orders in both the
Sensors and the Optronics segments in the first quarter of 2021. At EUR 546.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 184.6 million), the
order intake was no less than EUR 8.3 million above the strong fourth quarter of 2020. This increased the order backlog
to EUR 3,770 million. Revenue of EUR 208.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR 196.6 million) exceeded the previous year's level by
6.2%. Given the good business performance in the first quarter, HENSOLDT has confirmed its 2021 full year guidance for
all key performance indicators.
Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very proud to have maintained our growth trajectory from last year in
the first quarter of 2021. The Quadriga contract as well as the surveillance and reconnaissance platform for the Dutch
Fennek are impressive proof of our customers' strong confidence in our technological capabilities. With further orders
close to being finalised, we are very optimistic about the current year. We deliver what we promise."
Axel Salzmann, CFO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "Our business is developing fully to plan, driven above all by steady
conversion of our order backlog into revenue and by our ongoing cost discipline. To maintain the positive momentum in
our business, we are selectively investing in expanding our production and development capabilities. While this
investment affects our operating earnings, it is essential in order to maintain our growth path."
Further strong order intake
HENSOLDT AG's growth was driven by a favourable development orders inflow from both the Sensors and the Optronics
segments.
One landmark order in Sensors was a major contract from the German air force as part of the Quadriga programme to
procure 38 Eurofighter combat aircraft. The contract to produce and supply radar and self-protection systems is worth
around EUR 300 million. In connection with various Eurofighter orders, HENSOLDT had already booked a total order intake
of some EUR 1.8 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2021. For the financial year 2021, the company anticipates
further orders from the Eurofighter business in the triple-digit million range.
Revenue and earnings development as planned
In the initial stages, the numerous major new orders are subject to usual ramp-up effects. The EBITDA margin, at 7.2%
(Q1 2020: 9.9%), and the adjusted free cash flow before interest and taxes, at EUR -32.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -16.2
million), developed as planned and were slightly down on the same quarter of the previous year. As is in the industry
usual, the first half-year is weaker for HENSOLDT in terms of revenue and margin.
LEONARDO S.p.A. becomes additional anchor shareholder
With the announcement of LEONARDO S.p.A. to acquire 25.1% of HENSOLDT shares from KKR, the company gains another major
shareholder. HENSOLDT is already today successfully collaborating with Leonardo on several programs.
Outlook for 2021 confirmed
Fully on track in its strategic growth plan, HENSOLDT is able to confirm its guidance for 2021. For the full financial
year 2021, HENSOLDT expects currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated revenue of between EUR 1.4 billion and EUR 1.6
billion as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 18% before pass-through revenues. The company additionally plans
to reduce net financial leverage to below 2.25x by the end of this year.
HENSOLDT's quarterly release for the first three months of 2021 is available on the HENSOLDT AG Investor Relations
website. The results for the second quarter of 2021 will be published on 4 August 2021. In view of the continuing
spread of the coronavirus, the first Annual General Meeting of HENSOLDT AG will take place as a virtual meeting on
Tuesday, 18 May 2021.
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a German champion in the defence industry with a leading market position in Europe and global reach.
Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich/Germany, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security
applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT also continuously expands its Cyber portfolio and develops new products
to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cybersecurity. With
more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.2 billion in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange and the SDAX stock market index there.
www.hensoldt.net
HENSOLDT press contact
Joachim Schranzhofer Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
