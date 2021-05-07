Log in
    HAG   DE000HAG0005

HENSOLDT AG

(HAG)
PRESS RELEASE: HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again and confirms 2021 guidance

05/07/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again and confirms 2021 guidance 
2021-05-07 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HENSOLDT AG records strong order intake again 
and confirms 2021 guidance 
- Order intake of EUR 546.2 million in first quarter of 2021 significantly above 
previous year and slightly above strong fourth quarter 2020 
- First-quarter revenue of EUR 208.8 million likewise above previous year by 6.2% 
- Adjusted EBITDA margin slightly down on previous year due to growth investments 
- Full year guidance confirmed for all key performance indicators 
Taufkirchen/Germany, 7 May 2021 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") once again secured important major orders in both the 
Sensors and the Optronics segments in the first quarter of 2021. At EUR 546.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 184.6 million), the 
order intake was no less than EUR 8.3 million above the strong fourth quarter of 2020. This increased the order backlog 
to EUR 3,770 million. Revenue of EUR 208.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR 196.6 million) exceeded the previous year's level by 
6.2%. Given the good business performance in the first quarter, HENSOLDT has confirmed its 2021 full year guidance for 
all key performance indicators. 
Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very proud to have maintained our growth trajectory from last year in 
the first quarter of 2021. The Quadriga contract as well as the surveillance and reconnaissance platform for the Dutch 
Fennek are impressive proof of our customers' strong confidence in our technological capabilities. With further orders 
close to being finalised, we are very optimistic about the current year. We deliver what we promise." 
Axel Salzmann, CFO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "Our business is developing fully to plan, driven above all by steady 
conversion of our order backlog into revenue and by our ongoing cost discipline. To maintain the positive momentum in 
our business, we are selectively investing in expanding our production and development capabilities. While this 
investment affects our operating earnings, it is essential in order to maintain our growth path." 
Further strong order intake 
HENSOLDT AG's growth was driven by a favourable development orders inflow from both the Sensors and the Optronics 
segments. 
One landmark order in Sensors was a major contract from the German air force as part of the Quadriga programme to 
procure 38 Eurofighter combat aircraft. The contract to produce and supply radar and self-protection systems is worth 
around EUR 300 million. In connection with various Eurofighter orders, HENSOLDT had already booked a total order intake 
of some EUR 1.8 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2021. For the financial year 2021, the company anticipates 
further orders from the Eurofighter business in the triple-digit million range. 
Revenue and earnings development as planned 
In the initial stages, the numerous major new orders are subject to usual ramp-up effects. The EBITDA margin, at 7.2% 
(Q1 2020: 9.9%), and the adjusted free cash flow before interest and taxes, at EUR -32.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -16.2 
million), developed as planned and were slightly down on the same quarter of the previous year. As is in the industry 
usual, the first half-year is weaker for HENSOLDT in terms of revenue and margin. 
LEONARDO S.p.A. becomes additional anchor shareholder 
With the announcement of LEONARDO S.p.A. to acquire 25.1% of HENSOLDT shares from KKR, the company gains another major 
shareholder. HENSOLDT is already today successfully collaborating with Leonardo on several programs. 
Outlook for 2021 confirmed 
Fully on track in its strategic growth plan, HENSOLDT is able to confirm its guidance for 2021. For the full financial 
year 2021, HENSOLDT expects currency and portfolio-adjusted consolidated revenue of between EUR 1.4 billion and EUR 1.6 
billion as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 18% before pass-through revenues. The company additionally plans 
to reduce net financial leverage to below 2.25x by the end of this year. 
HENSOLDT's quarterly release for the first three months of 2021 is available on the HENSOLDT AG Investor Relations 
website. The results for the second quarter of 2021 will be published on 4 August 2021. In view of the continuing 
spread of the coronavirus, the first Annual General Meeting of HENSOLDT AG will take place as a virtual meeting on 
Tuesday, 18 May 2021. 
About HENSOLDT 
HENSOLDT is a German champion in the defence industry with a leading market position in Europe and global reach. 
Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich/Germany, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security 
applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT also continuously expands its Cyber portfolio and develops new products 
to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cybersecurity. With 
more than 5,600 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.2 billion in 2020. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt 
Stock Exchange and the SDAX stock market index there. 
www.hensoldt.net 
HENSOLDT press contact 
Joachim Schranzhofer Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823 
joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HENSOLDT AG 
              Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3 
              82024 Taufkirchen 
              Germany 
Phone:        089 515 18 - 0 
E-mail:       info@hensoldt.net 
Internet:     www.hensoldt.net 
ISIN:         DE000HAG0005 
WKN:          HAG000 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1193673 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1193673 2021-05-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193673&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENSOLDT AG -2.02% 13.58 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.74% 57.68 Delayed Quote.42.45%
SDAX -1.24% 15870.31 Delayed Quote.7.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 512 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2021 66,7 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net Debt 2021 447 M 539 M 539 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 719 M 1 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart HENSOLDT AG
Duration : Period :
Hensoldt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENSOLDT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Müller Chief Executive Officer
Axel Albert Hans Salzmann Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Peter Huth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Schlote Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Jägering Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENSOLDT AG-2.65%1 719
THALES15.70%22 222
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-8.31%3 509
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD13.51%1 424
OHB SE-10.75%723
U-BLOX HOLDING AG4.84%471