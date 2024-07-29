HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Warburg Research has upgraded Hensoldt from "Hold" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 39.50 to 40 euros. Analyst Christian Cohrs attested the defense specialist good quarterly results in his buy recommendation published on Monday. The share price potential is attractive again after the correction./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 29.07.2024 / 08:15 / CEST

First dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / CEST