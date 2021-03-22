Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation and Panel Participation at the Benzinga Global Biotech Small Cap Conference
03/22/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
EDISON, N.J., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced its participation in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Details are as follows:
Dr. Robert Foster, Hepion’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time
Dr. Patrick Mayo, the Company’s Senior Vice-President, Clinical Pharmacology and Analytics, will participate in the “NASH: The Race to Find a Treatment” panel at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Individuals interested in attending the event can register online here.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in preclinical studies.
Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to CRV431, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing Phase 2a NASH program, Hepion will use the platform to identify additional potential indications for CRV431 to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.