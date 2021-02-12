Log in
Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

02/12/2021 | 04:55pm EST
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock February 12, 2021

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) ('Hepion Pharmaceuticals' or the 'Company') today announced that it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for research and development, product development and general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, operational purposes and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-229534), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on February 6, 2019 and declared effective on February 19, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been or will be filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in preclinical studies.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to CRV431, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing Phase 2a NASH program, Hepion will use the platform to identify additional potential indications for CRV431 to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'forecast,' 'estimated,' and 'intend,' among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Hepion Pharmaceuticals' current expectations and include statements regarding the proposed offering, the expected timing of the closing of the offering and the planned use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering. Hepion Pharmaceuticals does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Hepion Pharmaceuticals' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
732-902-4000
info@hepionpharma.com
https://hepionpharma.com/

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
646-274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com

SOURCE: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629557/Hepion-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Announces-Proposed-Public-Offering-of-Common-Stock

Disclaimer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
