Hepion Pharmaceuticals : PRE 14A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 399 Thornall Street, First Floor Edison, NJ 08837 NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held on , 2021 Dear Stockholder: We are pleased to invite you to attend the annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Hepion" or the "Company"), which will be held on , 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time at our oﬃces, located at 399 Thornall Street, First Floor, Edison, NJ 08837, for the following purposes: To elect seven (7) members to our board of directors to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting; To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for our ﬁscal year ending December 31, 2021; To consider and act upon a proposal to approve an amendment to the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2013 Plan") to increase the number of shares issuable thereunder to 10,000,000 shares from 2,500,000 shares; To amend our certiﬁcate of incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of shares of authorized common stock from 120,000,000 to 400,000,000; To conduct an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive oﬃcers, referred to as "say-on- pay;" To approve, on an advisory basis, the preferred frequency of stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation, referred to as "say-on-frequency;" and To transact such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Our board of directors has ﬁxed the close of business on , 2021 as the record date for a determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If You Plan to Attend Please note that space limitations make it necessary to limit attendance of the Annual Meeting to our stockholders. Registration and seating will begin at 8:00 a.m. Shares of common stock can be voted at the Annual Meeting only if the holder thereof is present in person or by valid proxy. For admission to the Annual Meeting, each stockholder may be asked to present valid picture identiﬁcation, such as a driver's license or passport, and proof of stock ownership as of the record date, such as the enclosed proxy card or a brokerage statement reﬂecting stock ownership. Cameras, recording devices and other electronic devices will not be permitted at the Annual Meeting. If you do not plan on attending the Annual Meeting, please vote, date and sign the enclosed proxy and return it in the business envelope provided. Even if you do plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we recommend that you vote your shares at your earliest convenience in order to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. Your vote is very important. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call Kingsdale Advisors at: Strategic Shareholder Advisor and Proxy Solicitation Agent 745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10151 North American Toll Free Phone: 1-888-302-5741 Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com Call Collect Outside North America: 416-867-2272 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to Be Held on , 2021 at 9:00 a.m. local time at 399 Thornall Street, First Floor, Edison, NJ 08837. The proxy statement and annual report to stockholders are available at . By the Order of the Board of Directors Gary S. Jacob Chairman of the Board of Directors Dated: , 2021 Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting in person, we urge you to vote your shares at your earliest convenience. This will ensure the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting. Promptly voting your shares will save the Company the expenses and extra work of additional solicitation. An addressed envelope for which no postage is required if mailed in the United States is enclosed if you wish to vote by mail. Submitting your proxy now will not prevent you from voting your shares at the Annual Meeting if you desire to do so, as your proxy is revocable at your option. Your vote is important, so please act today! 2 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 399 Thornall Street, First Floor Edison, NJ 08837 PROXY STATEMENT 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON , 2021 The board of directors (the "Board") of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Hepion" or the "Company") is soliciting your proxy to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held at our oﬃces, located at 399 Thornall Street, First Floor, Edison, NJ 08837, on , 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time, including at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting to vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. However, you do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card if you received paper copies of the proxy materials, or follow the instructions below to submit your proxy over the Internet. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THIS PROXY MATERIAL AND VOTING What is a proxy? A proxy is the legal designation of another person to vote the stock you own. That other person is called a proxy. If you designate someone as your proxy in a written document, that document is also called a proxy or a proxy card. By completing, signing and returning the accompanying proxy card, you are designating Robert Foster, Ph.D. and John Cavan, our Chief Executive Oﬃcer and Chief Financial Oﬃcer, respectively, as your proxies for the Annual Meeting and you are authorizing Dr. Foster and Mr. Cavan to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting as you have instructed them on the proxy card. This way, your shares will be voted whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting. Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in one of the ways described below so that your vote will be counted even if you are unable or decide not to attend the Annual Meeting. What is a proxy statement? A proxy statement is a document that we are required by regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to give you when we ask you to sign a proxy card designating Dr. Foster and Mr. Cavan as proxies to vote on your behalf. How do I attend the Annual Meeting? The Annual Meeting will be held on , 2021, at 9:00 a.m. local time at our oﬃces, located at 399 Thornall Street, First Floor, Edison, NJ 08837. Directions to the Annual Meeting may be found at the back of this Proxy Statement. Information on how to vote in person at the Annual Meeting is discussed below. Who May Attend the Annual Meeting? Only record holders and beneﬁcial owners of our common stock, or their duly authorized proxies, may attend the Annual Meeting. If your shares of common stock are held in street name, you will need to bring a copy of a brokerage statement or other documentation reflecting your stock ownership as of the Record Date. 3 Who is Entitled to Vote? The Board has ﬁxed the close of business on , 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only stockholders who owned our common stock on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. In addition, on the Record Date there were 85,581 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock is entitled to vote on any matter with the holders of common stock on an as converted basis. On the Record Date, there were shares of our common stock outstanding (including shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock). What is the Diﬀerence Between Holding Shares as a Record Holder and as a Beneﬁcial Owner (Holding Shares in Street Name)? If your shares are registered in your name with our transfer agent, Philadelphia Stock Transfer, Inc., you are the "record holder" of those shares. If you are a record holder, these proxy materials have been provided directly to you by the Company. If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account, a bank or other holder of record, you are considered the "beneﬁcial owner" of those shares held in "street name." If your shares are held in street name, these proxy materials have been forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered to be the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to instruct this organization on how to vote your shares. What am I voting on? There are six (6) matters scheduled for a vote: To elect seven (7) members to our Board to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting; To ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting ﬁrm for our ﬁscal year ending December 31, 2021; To consider an act upon a proposal to approve an amendment to the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2013 Plan") to increase the number of shares issuable thereunder to 10,000,000 shares from 2,500,000 shares; To amend our certiﬁcate of incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of shares of authorized common stock from 120,000,000 to 400,000,000; To conduct an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive oﬃcers, referred to as "say-on-pay;" and To approve, on an advisory basis, the preferred frequency of stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation, referred to as "say-on-frequency." What if another matter is properly brought before the Annual Meeting? The Board knows of no other matters that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matters are properly brought before the Annual Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the accompanying proxy to vote on those matters in accordance with their best judgment. 4 How Do I Vote? Stockholders of Record For your convenience, record holders of our common stock have three methods of voting: Vote by Internet . The website address for Internet voting is on your proxy card. Vote by mail . Mark, date, sign and promptly mail the enclosed proxy card (a postage-paid envelope is provided for mailing in the United States). Vote in person . Attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. Beneficial Owners of Shares Held in Street Name For your convenience, beneficial owners of our common stock have three methods of voting: Vote by Internet . The website address for Internet voting is on your vote instruction form. Vote by mail . Mark, date, sign and promptly mail your vote instruction form (a postage-paid envelope is provided for mailing in the United States). Vote in person . Obtain a valid legal proxy from the organization that holds your shares and attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. If you vote by Internet, please DO NOT mail your proxy card. All shares entitled to vote and represented by a properly completed and executed proxy received before the Annual Meeting and not revoked will be voted at the Annual Meeting as instructed in a proxy delivered before the Annual Meeting. If you do not indicate how your shares should be voted on a matter, the shares represented by your properly completed and executed proxy will be voted as the Board recommends on each of the enumerated proposals, with regard to any other matters that may be properly presented at the Annual Meeting and on all matters incident to the conduct of the Annual Meeting. If you are a registered stockholder and attend the Annual Meeting, you may deliver your completed proxy card in person. If you are a street name stockholder and wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need to obtain a proxy form from the institution that holds your shares. All votes will be tabulated by the inspector of elections appointed for the Annual Meeting, who will separately tabulate affirmative and negative votes, abstentions and broker non-votes. We provide Internet proxy voting to allow you to vote your shares online, with procedures designed to ensure the authenticity and correctness of your proxy vote instructions. However, please be aware that you must bear any costs associated with your Internet access, such as usage charges from Internet access providers and telephone companies. How Many Votes do I Have? Each share of our common stock (including shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of Series A Preferred Stock) that you own as of the Record Date entitles you to one vote. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

