  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hepsiburada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
1.040 USD   +8.33%
Hepsiburada Files Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
Hepsiburada Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
GL
04/11Hepsiburada Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
AQ
Hepsiburada Files Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
ISTANBUL, Türkiye, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 1, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed under the SEC Filings section on Hepsiburada’s investor relations website at https://investors.hepsiburada.com/en/financials/sec-filings as well as on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Hepsiburada will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request from the Hepsiburada Investor Relations Department at ir@hepsiburada.com.

About Hepsiburada
Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 55 million members with over 160 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with approximately 100,000 merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada’s payment companion and “Buy-Now-Pay-Later” solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ programme in 2017, which has supported approximately 42,000 female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye reach millions of customers with their products.

Investor Relations Contact
ir@hepsiburada.com

Media Contact
corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com
hepsiburada@brunswickgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2022 13 099 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2022 -1 761 M -90,6 M -90,6 M
Net cash 2022 2 055 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 088 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 789
Free-Float 2,89%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,67 TRY
Average target price 43,50 TRY
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nilhan Gökçetekin Chief Executive Officer
Halil Korhan Öz Chief Financial Officer
Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner Chairman
Alexey Shevenkov Chief Technology Officer
Erman Kalkandelen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEPSIBURADA45.45%313
AMAZON.COM, INC.25.54%1 081 954
JD.COM, INC.-36.36%55 934
COUPANG, INC.13.94%29 803
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.16%22 786
ETSY, INC.-15.65%12 460
