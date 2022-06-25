Hepsiburada : Meeting Minutes

THE ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF D-MARKET ELEKTRONİK HİZMETLER VE TİCARET A.Ş. SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING MINUTES

FOR 2021 ACCOUNTING PERIOD

HELD ON 24/06/2022

The Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.Ş. is held on 24/06/2022 at 14:00 at the address of Kuştepe Mahallesi Mecidiyeköy Yolu Caddesi No:12 Trump Towers Kule 2 Kat:2 Şişli/İstanbul in accordance with Article 32 titled "Obligation to Have a Ministry Representative" of the "Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of the General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies and the Ministry Representatives to Attend These Meetings".

Prior to the opening of the meeting, it is understood that the shareholders and representatives were present at the meeting, which was requested to be convened by complying with the invitation procedure based on Article 414 of the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"). Invitations to the meeting was made within the due term, as prescribed in the law and the articles of association, including the agenda, by way of publication in the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette dated June 1, 2022, numbered 10589 and on the Company's website at investors.hepsiburada.com.

From the examination of the List of Attendants, out of 325,998,290 shares corresponding to the Company's total capital of TL 65,199,658, 40,000,000 Group A shares corresponding to a capital of TL 8,000,000 and 261,250,829 Group B shares corresponding to capital of TL 52,250,165.80 were present at the meeting by a representative, 301,250,829 shares corresponding to total capital of TL 60,250,165.80 were represented at the meeting, and thus, it was determined that the minimum meeting quorum stipulated in the Law and the Articles of Association was met, no objection was made, and the members of the Board of Directors of the Company Mr. Mehmet Murat Emirdağ, Mr. Tolga Babalı, and Ms.Tuğçe Demirkapı representing GÜNEY BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRİRLİK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ, the independent external auditor of the Company's 2021 financial statements were present at the meeting and the meeting was opened by the Chairperson of the meeting and the agenda was discussed.

DISCUSSIONS HELD PER AGENDA;