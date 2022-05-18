Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hepsiburada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 01:09:01 pm EDT
1.405 USD   -3.77%
12:25pHepsiburada named as Turkey's Most Recommended E-Commerce Brand
PR
05/02Hepsiburada Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Getting Late Boost Thursday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hepsiburada named as Turkey's Most Recommended E-Commerce Brand

05/18/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to research conducted by FutureBright with 5,400 participants, Hepsiburada has been identified as the "Top Recommended E-Commerce Brand of Turkey" thanks to its product and service quality.

ISTANBUL, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), today announced that "E-commerce NPS (Net Promoter Score) Research" conducted by FutureBright, an independent research institution, has named Hepsiburada as the "Top Recommended E-Commerce Brand of Turkey." The first quarter 2022 report surveyed 5,400 participants. According to the research, Hepsiburada leads the market ahead of other players.

Hepsiburada Logo

Turkey's Hepsiburada stands out with its high standards in customer experience and continues to offer trailblazing and life-changing services including "frictionless return service", in which Hepsiburada picks up returns from customers' doors at their preferred schedule across the country at no additional fee (subject to certain exceptions) and "Next-day delivery" filter on the platform. These services provide a "peace of mind" experience to its customers during their shopping journey. Also, the recently launched "HepsiJet XL", the two-men handling cargo service by HepsiJet, helps extend the same "peace of mind" experience to the delivery of oversized products such as white goods, TV sets and furniture, which require expert handling.

Hepsiburada Chief Marketing Officer Ender Özgün said; "We are delighted to be Turkey's top recommended e-commerce brand. We are focused on further enhancing our service quality through the efficient use of logistics and technology, while applying our customer experience-oriented philosophy to formulating projects with our R&D teams. We will continue to strive for millions of customers and tens of thousands of business partners to say "I'm so happy, I have Hepsiburada," and to make their lives easier." 

About Hepsiburada:

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven ecommerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants. Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepsiburada-named-as-turkeys-most-recommended-e-commerce-brand-301550398.html

SOURCE Hepsiburada


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HEPSIBURADA
12:25pHepsiburada named as Turkey's Most Recommended E-Commerce Brand
PR
05/02Hepsiburada Files Its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Getting Late Boost Thursday Afternoon
MT
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
03/24TRANSCRIPT : D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Q4 2021 Earnings Cal..
CI
03/24HEPSIBURADA : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Hepsiburada Swings to Profit in Q4 as Revenue Rises; Provides Outlook
MT
03/24Earnings Flash (HEPS) HEPSIBURADA Posts Q4 Revenue TRY2.76B
MT
03/24Hepsiburada Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
03/24D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEPSIBURADA
More recommendations