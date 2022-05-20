Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hepsiburada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 12:55:03 pm EDT
1.435 USD   +1.77%
Hepsiburada : to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on June 1, 2022 - Form 6-K

05/20/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hepsiburada to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on June 1, 2022

ISTANBUL, May 20, 2022 - D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 16.00 İstanbul / 14.00 London / 9.00 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada220601.html. A replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com following the call.

The Company's results presentation will be available at the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on June 1, 2022.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of December 2021, we had seamlessly connected 41.8 million members and 75 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached around 29 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@hepsiburada.com

Media Contact

corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com

hepsiburada@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

D Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret AS published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 029 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2022 -2 093 M -132 M -132 M
Net cash 2022 1 611 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 297 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 789
Free-Float 20,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,38 TRY
Average target price 76,58 TRY
Spread / Average Target 242%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Murat Emirdag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Halil Korhan Öz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner Chairman
Gürkan Çoskuner Chief Information Officer
Alexey Shevenkov Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEPSIBURADA-26.18%460
AMAZON.COM, INC.-35.63%1 091 907
JD.COM, INC.-24.68%80 641
COUPANG, INC.-55.92%22 823
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.07%18 732
ETSY, INC.-63.81%10 073