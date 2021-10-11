Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Hepsiburada
  News
  Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
  Report
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/11/2021 | 09:52am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hepsiburada announced its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 26, 2021. The Company reported that its revenue grew by 5.2% for the quarter. The Company also disclosed “lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products.” Based on this news, Hepsiburada’s ADS price fell sharply and are trading at less than half of its IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 965 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2021 -1 358 M -152 M -152 M
Net cash 2021 3 410 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 360 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 747
Free-Float 87,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 50,18 TRY
Average target price 123,23 TRY
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Murat Emirdag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Halil Korhan Öz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner Chairman
Gürkan Çoskuner Chief Technology Officer
Taner Timirci Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEPSIBURADA0.00%1 826
AMAZON.COM, INC.0.97%1 665 490
JD.COM, INC.-10.57%122 015
ETSY, INC.19.17%26 837
WAYFAIR INC.7.25%25 162
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.59%15 120