Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hepsiburada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/27/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on July 1, 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 20, 2021.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hepsiburada's operational and sales growth suffered a sharp deceleration in the second quarter of 2021. Based on slow growth, the Company attempted to fortify certain high frequency product categories while discounting others. These changes negatively impacted both revenue and GMV. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Hepsiburada, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-d-market-electronic-services--trading-dba-hepsiburada-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-f-301410010.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HEPSIBURADA
12:39pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit..
PR
10/26SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action L..
BU
10/25HEPSIBURADA : Legal Proceeding - Form 6-K
PU
10/25SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Laws..
BU
10/25HEPS CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit..
BU
10/25D-MARKET ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Bee..
BU
10/22HEPSIBURADA : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik H..
PR
10/22HEPS SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities C..
PR
10/22HEPS BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmet..
BU
10/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEPSIBURADA
More recommendations