    HEPS   US23292B1044

HEPSIBURADA

(HEPS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/25/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on July 1, 2021 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 20, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Hepsiburada’s operational and sales growth suffered a sharp deceleration in the second quarter of 2021. Based on slow growth, the Company attempted to fortify certain high frequency product categories while discounting others. These changes negatively impacted both revenue and GMV. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Hepsiburada, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 944 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2021 -1 358 M -142 M -142 M
Net cash 2021 3 259 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 997 M 1 666 M 1 671 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 747
Free-Float 87,7%
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Murat Emirdag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Halil Korhan Öz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner Chairman
Gürkan Çoskuner Chief Technology Officer
Taner Timirci Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEPSIBURADA0.00%1 666
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.41%1 689 258
JD.COM, INC.-5.49%128 938
ETSY, INC.35.61%30 539
WAYFAIR INC.4.72%24 569
ALLEGRO.EU SA-40.55%13 048