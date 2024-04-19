The Management Board of Hepsor AS has prepared the audited annual report for 2023. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 14 February 2024, there are no material differences in the audited report.

The consolidated sales revenue of Hepsor for the 2023 financial year amounted to 41.1 million euros and the net profit was 3.5 million euros (including a share of 1.2 million euros for the parent company's owners).

Completed development projects - During the 2023, a total of 274 new homes were handed over to customers (number of real rights contracts) from the Paevälja Courtyard Homes and Lilleküla Homes projects in Tallinn, as well as from the Kuldigas Parks, Mārupes Dārzs, and Strēlnieku 4b projects in Riga. By the end of the year, all homes in the Kuldigas Parks project were sold.

In the commercial real estate segment, we sold the Ulbrokas 30 property with the StokOfiss 30 office building in Riga developed by Hepsor, and properties on Tooma Street in Tallinn in the second quarter. In addition, by the end of the second quarter, the environmentally friendly Grüne Maja in Tallinn was completed, with the last spaces handed over to tenants by the end of the period. As of the end of 2023, the office building is 100% covered with lease agreements. Regarding the associate company Büroo 113, Hepsor had to terminate the lease unilaterally in early September due to a breach of the lease agreement by a tenant, resulting in the availability of approximately 3,500 m2 of commercial space. In the context of Büroo 113, we have focused on negotiations with new tenants. Simultaneously, there is an ongoing legal dispute with the former tenant.

Development projects under construction and available for sale - In 2023, Hepsor has four residential development projects with a total of 329 apartments under construction – Ojakalda Homes (101 apartments) and Manufaktuuri 7 (150 apartments and 453 m2 of commercial space) in Tallinn and Nameja Residence (38 apartments) and Annenhof Majas (40 apartments) in Riga. The completion of these projects is scheduled for 2024, and most of the revenue will also be recognized in 2024. However, as of December 31, 2023, contracts under law of obligations and written reservations have been made for a total of 135 apartments (41%) across these four projects.

New Projects in Tallinn and Riga - In August 2023, Hepsor acquired new properties in Latvia by purchasing 50% of the shares of SIA "Riga Properties 4". The goal is to gradually develop 40,000 square meters of commercial space on the properties located in the Dreilini area near Riga. The properties are situated in an attractive area where IKEA store and SAGA shopping center are already located.

Hepsor AS's 50% subsidiary, Hepsor VT49 OÜ, acquired two properties in Rae Parish, Harju County, in November 2023. The purchased properties have detailed planning permission, allowing for the construction of a commercial building with 4,500 square meters of leasable space.

Hepsor in Canada – Hepsor initiated the development of its Canadian business line in the spring of 2022, following the start of Russia's military invasion into Ukraine, with the aim of finding new growth opportunities and mitigating geopolitical risks associated with current home markets. Within two years, a collaboration network necessary to start the business has been established in Canada, ranging from legal and financial advisors to banks, market analysis firms, and brokerage companies. Also two investments have been made in Toronto properties at the addresses 3406-3434 Weston road and 164 - 168 Isabella street. The objective of the purchased properties is to enhance their value, which will presumably take 2-2.5 years.

Conclusion and Outlook for 2024

Despite the persistently challenging economic environment and high prevailing interest rates, the Group remained profitable in 2023.

In 2024, we plan to commence construction and sales for at least three new projects. We will start two new projects in Latvia. These include the Ulbrokas 34 commercial building, offering approximately 9,000 m2 of leasable space, and the Zala Jugla project featuring 105 new homes. In Tallinn, within the Manufaktuuri Quarter, we envision the next phase of development and sales at Manufaktuuri 5. We will be transforming the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory main building into an energy-efficient Class A building, featuring unique high-ceilinged homes and commercial spaces with geothermal heating and cooling. Sales for this project began already in the first quarter of 2024.

At Hepsor, we remain moderately optimistic and view real estate as a long-term endeavour. We aim to launch and develop projects over market cycles while carefully analyzing risks and opportunities.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,604 3,754 Trade and other receivables 1,544 1,731 Current loan receivables 311 0 Inventories 77,439 69,760 Total current assets 86,898 75,245 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 162 232 Intangible assets 4 7 Financial investments 2,005 2 Investments in associates 0 1,086 Non-current loan receivables 1,729 1,766 Other non-current receivables 203 30 Total non-current assets 4,103 3,123 Total assets 91,001 78,368 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 40,600 22,565 Current lease liabilities 40 46 Trade and other payables and prepayments 9,808 7,061 Total current liabilities 50,448 29,672 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 16,305 26,015 Non-current lease liabilities 29 68 Other non-current liabilities 2,058 2,290 Total non-current liabilities 18,392 28,373 Total liabilities 68,840 58,045 Equity Share capital 3,855 3,855 Share premium 8,917 8,917 Reserves 385 0 Retained earnings 9,004 7,551 Total equity 22,161 20,323 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 20,993 19,866 incl. non-controlling interest 1,168 457 Total liabilities and equity 91,001 78,368

Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2023 2022 Revenue 41,135 12,870 Cost of sales (-) -34,067 -11,096 Gross profit 7,068 1,774 Marketing expenses (-) -576 -446 Administrative expenses (-) -1,472 -1,095 Other operating income 166 70 Other operating expenses (-) -152 -68 Operating profit of the year 5,034 235 Financial income 1,192 1,889 Financial expenses (-) -2,746 -787 Profit before tax 3,480 1,337 Income tax 0 -6 Net profit for the year 3,480 1,331 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,185 1,396 Non-controlling interest 2,295 -65 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership 286 -26 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -2,053 10 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period -1,767 -16 Attributable to owners of the parent -58 -434 Non-controlling interest -1,709 418 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period 1,713 1,315 Attributable to owners of the parent 1,127 962 Non-controlling interest 586 353 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) 0.31 0.36 Diluted (euros per share) 0.31 0.36





Hepsor AS audited annual report 2023 has been attached to the current release and you can also see the full version here: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/ .

The annual report will be presented for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders.









Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,600 homes and 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 171,800 m2.





















