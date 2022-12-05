Advanced search
       EE3100082306

HEPSOR OU
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  -  2022-12-01
9.520 EUR   +0.53%
05:50aHepsor AS financial calendar 2023
GL
05:50aHepsor AS financial calendar 2023
GL
11/22Certain Ordinary Shares of Hepsor AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-NOV-2022.
CI
Hepsor AS financial calendar 2023

12/05/2022 | 05:50am EST
In 2022, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated financial results as follows:

15 February 2023 Unaudited interim report for Q4 and 12 months 2022
28 April 2023 Audited annual report for 2022
10 May 2023 Unaudited interim report for first three months 2023
26 July 2023 Unaudited interim report for six months and Q2 2023
1 November 2023 Unaudited interim report for nine months and Q3 2023

The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2022 financial year will be held in the second quarter of 2023. The exact time and location will be specified accordingly.

Anneli Simm
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +372 5615 7170
e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 28,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 179,000 m2.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,02 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net Debt 2021 17,7 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 350x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,7 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 22,2%
Managers and Directors
Lauri Meidla Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEPSOR OU-29.48%38
VINCI5.75%58 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.00%35 968
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.60%33 932
QUANTA SERVICES33.50%21 874
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.37%20 088