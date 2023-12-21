Official HEPSOR OU press release

In 2024, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated financial results as follows:



14 February 2024 Unaudited interim report for Q4 and 12 months 2023 19 April 2024 Audited annual report for 2023 30 April 2024 Unaudited interim report for first three months 2024 31 July 2024 Unaudited interim report for six months and Q2 2024 30 October 2024 Unaudited interim report for nine months and Q3 2024





The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2023 financial year will be held in the second quarter of 2024. The exact time and location will be specified accordingly.





Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: henri@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed more than 1,600 homes and 36,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 169,300 m2.