On November 3, 2023, the subsidiary of Hepsor AS, Hepsor VT49 OÜ, acquired two properties located at the following addresses: Harju County, Rae Parish, Peetri Village, Kodu tee 9a, and Harju County, Rae Parish, Peetri Village, Vana-Tartu mnt 49. The purchased properties have detailed planning in place, allowing for the construction of a commercial building with a rentable area of 4,500 square meters.

Hepsor's total portfolio was 169,300 square meters before the acquisition, of which the commercial real estate portfolio accounted for half, or 85,000 square meters. In Estonian developments, there were 21,000 square meters of commercial property, and in Latvian developments, the figure stood at 63,000 square meters. The newly acquired properties and the planned commercial building are a valuable addition to Hepsor's Estonian commercial real estate portfolio.









