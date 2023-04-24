Advanced search
       EE3100082306

HEPSOR OU
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  -  2023-04-20
8.880 EUR   -0.22%
01:43aHepsor RD5 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, signed 4 million euro loan agreement for financing the construction of Nameja Rezidence project
GL
03/16Hepsor RD5 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, signed construction agreement for the construction of Nameja Rezidence project in Riga
GL
03/16Hepsor RD5 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, signed construction agreement for the construction of Nameja Rezidence project in Riga
GL
Hepsor RD5 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, signed 4 million euro loan agreement for financing the construction of Nameja Rezidence project

04/24/2023 | 01:43am EDT
Hepsor RD5 SIA, Hepsor AS group company, and Latvian affiliate of Bigbank AS signed a 4 million loan agreement on 20 April 2023. The purpose of the three-year loan is to finance the construction of Name Rezidence development project in Riga.

The construction and sales of the project of 38-apartments has already started and the project will be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

According to Henri Laks, member of the Management Board, the Nameja Rezidence development project represents the green way of thinking promoted by the Group combining it with the comforts of the city life with the surrounding green areas and peaceful living environment. " We started with the sale of homes in the valued peaceful and green area of Āgenskalns at the end of the year, and to date approximately 24% of the apartments have already been sold. Home buyers today increasingly appreciate an environmentally conscious approach, including the proximity of green areas, A-energy class label, charging points for electric cars, storage rooms for bicycles and baby carriages, and playgrounds. We have put emphasis on all of this in the development of the Nameja Rezidence project. Additionally, we have already sold 111 homes of 116 in Kuldigas Parks, a development project located in the same neighbourhood," said Laks.

Additional information:

Together with Nameja residence project (38 apartments), the group has six residential development projects with a total of 527 apartments under construction and available for sale, including Manufaktuuri 7 (154 apartments), Ojakalda Kodud (101 apartments) and Lilleküla Kodud (26 apartments) in Estonia and Kuldīgas Parks (116 apartments) and Mārupes Dārzs (92 apartments) in Latvia.

More information about Nameja Rezidence project can be found namejarezidence.lv/homeen/.

Anneli Simm
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +372 5615 7170
e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,500 homes and 32,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.


