The annual general meeting of shareholders of Hepsor AS (registry code 12099216, address Järvevana 7b, 10112 Tallinn) was held on Thursday, 23 May 2024 at 11:00 in the conference hall of Mövenpick Hotel at Lembitu 12, Tallinn.

The notice of convening the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was published on 30 April 2024 in the newspaper Postimees and on 29 April 2024 as a stock exchange news through the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Therefore, the meeting was duly convened.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders was fixed 7 days before holding the meeting, i.e. on 16 May 2024 at the end of the working day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD SE.

As at the date of fixing the list of shareholders, Hepsor AS has altogether 10 223 shareholders who hold altogether 3,854,701 shares.

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders was eligible to adopt resolutions due to the fact that shareholders participated at the meeting whose shares represent 3 002 521 votes, i.e. 77,89% of all the votes represented by the shares of Hepsor AS, including one (1) shareholder who chose to use the opportunity to vote before the meeting and whose shares represent 507 000 votes.

The general meeting of shareholder of Hepsor AS adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the 2023 annual report

It was decided to approve the 2023 annual report of Hepsor AS in the form as submitted to the general meeting.

Distribution of profit

It was decided to distribute the net profit in the amount of EUR 1,185 thousand of the financial year which ended 31.12.2023 as follows:

allocate EUR 1,185 thousand to the retained profit from previous periods.

Extension of the term of office of the supervisory board members

It was decided to extend the term of office of the supervisory board members Andres Pärloja (personal identity code 37705120246), Kristjan Mitt (personal identity code 38108256014) and Lauri Meidla (personal identity code 38009066011) for three years as of the adoption of the decision of the general meeting of the shareholders.