Unaudited financial results of Hepsor AS for 12 months and Q4 2021

Hepsor AS consolidated sales revenue for the 2021 financial year amounted to 15 million euros and its net profit was 1.7 million euros (including 0.02 million euros attributable to the owners of the parent). We forecast a turnover of 28 million euros in 2022 and net profit of 3.3 million euros (including 3.1 million euros attributable to the owners of the parent).

The company’s financial result in 2021 was lower than in 2020, mainly due to the cyclical nature of the business. The development cycle of projects lasts 24 to 36 months and sales revenue is only generated at the end of cycle. Therefore, more projects may end in one year than in another, and in 2021 fewer than usual projects became ready for sale.

Henri Laks, member of Management Board of Hepsor, said that due to the cyclical nature of the business, Hepsor may also in the future experience financial years with fluctuating financial results, despite of strong development portfolio and good profitability of the projects. He said that therefore the financial results may be weaker or stronger compared with the previous or subsequent financial year. Therefore, the management analyses the company’s long-term financial results using three-year average financial data as a benchmark for neutralising the cyclicality.

The company has set a target of 100 million euros in equity by 2030. To this end, the average annual return on capital should be around 20%. When assessing the return on capital in the coming years, it should be borne in mind that the additional capital raised through the public offering at the end of 2021 will be invested in projects in the first half of 2022, and it will have an effect on the financial results in about 24 months.

Hepsor acquired nine new development projects (five in Estonia and four in Latvia), adding almost 70,000 square metres of new development volume. At the same time, Hepsor’s portfolio is not concentrated into a few individual projects; instead, it is divided between a large number of projects in terms of location and purpose (residential v. commercial). While Hepsor had 19 different projects at the beginning of 2021, that number had grown to 26 by the end of the year. The Group considers the composition of the portfolio to be very good.

According to the member of Management Board, Henri Laks, the management is pleased with the 2021 financial year - a good foundation has been laid for the growth in the coming periods, including strong portfolio, motivated team and thousands of new shareholders on board.

Overview of financial results for 12 months and Q4 of 2021

The Group’s sales revenue in 2021 was 15.0 million euros (compared with 38.8 million euros in 2020), of which 8.0 million euros was earned in the fourth quarter (15.2 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020). Compared with the previous period, sales revenue in 2021 decreased by 61.4%. The decrease in revenue in 2021 was mainly due to the small number of completed projects, which resulted in fewer projects reaching the sales stage than in an average year.

The Group’s operating profit for 2021 amounted to 1.9 million euros (compared with 3.4 million euros in 2020). The operating margin was 12.6% (compared with 8.8% in 2020). The Group’s net profit for the reporting year amounted to 1.7 million euros (compared with 3.8 million euros in 2020), of which the losses attributable to the owners of the parent amounted to 22 thousand euros (profit 2.6 million euros in 2020), while the profit to non-controlling interest was 1.8 million euros (1.3 million euros in 2020).

The Group’s operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.5 million euros (compared with 1.6 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020). The operating margin for the fourth quarter was 18.3% (compared with 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020). The increase in real estate market prices in 2021 compared with 2020 has increased both the operating profit of the sold development projects and the net profit margin. Net profit for the fourth quarter was 1.6 million euros (compared with 1.8 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020) and the net profit margin was 19.4% (11.9% in 2020).

Although the margins of projects completed during the reporting period were higher than expected, the reporting year ended with a loss for the owners of the parent company. The main reasons are the following:

Due to the cyclical nature of the projects, very few projects ended during the reporting year.

The parent company’s share in the projects completed in the reporting year was below average compared with the other projects developed by the parent company.

Extraordinary expenses arising from the initial public offering of Hepsor AS shares in the amount of 205 thousand euros are included in the operating expenses for the reporting year. The total expenses incurred in relation to the listing and issuing of shares amounted to 650 thousand euros, of which 445 thousand euros have been reflected in the consolidated income statement.





Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

in thousands of euros 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10,889 4,207 Trade and other receivables 652 574 Current loan receivables 2,388 776 Inventories 37,237 22,903 Total current assets 51,166 28,460 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 229 492 Financial investment 402 0 Investments in associates 0 2 Non-current loan receivables 3,408 1,371 Other non-current receivables 140 108 Total non-current assets 4,179 1,973 Total assets 55,345 30,433 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 2,761 4,038 Current lease liabilities 123 174 Prepayments from customers 1,164 769 Trade and other payables 5,539 3,082 Total current liabilities 9,587 8,063 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 25,602 12,122 Non-current lease liabilities 66 267 Other non-current liabilities 1,053 402 Deferred income tax liability 0 60 Total non-current liabilities 26,721 12,851 Total liabilities 36,308 20,914 Equity Share capital 3,855 6 Share premium 9,362 3,211 Retained earnings 5,820 6,302 Total equity 19,037 9,519 incl. total equity attributable to owners of the parent 18,836 9,454 incl. non-controlling interest 201 65 Total liabilities and equity 55,345 30,433





Consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income (unaudited)

in thousands of euros Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020

Adjusted Revenue 8,015 15,158 14,961 38,771 Cost of sales (-) -6,111 -13,299 -11,902 -34,687 Gross profit 1,904 1,859 3,059 4,084 Marketing expenses (-) -94 -42 -271 -93 Administrative expenses (-) -363 -158 -942 -594 Other operating income 29 17 83 51 Other operating expenses (-) -10 -31 -49 -37 Operating profit of the year 1,466 1,645 1,880 3,411 Financial income 174 141 321 917 Financial expenses (-) -194 -30 -512 -364 Profit before tax 1,446 1,756 1,689 3,964 Current income tax 0 -59 -16 -59 Deferred income tax 105 110 60 -60 Net profit for the year 1,551 1,807 1,733 3,845 Attributable to owners of the parent 153 1,108 -22 2,591 Non-controlling interest 1,398 699 1,755 1,254 Other comprehensive income (loss) Changes related to change of ownership 0 11 70 -14 Change in value of embedded derivatives with minority shareholders -1,389 -518 -1,815 -1,022 Issuing of shares -445 0 -445 0 Business combination between related parties 0 0 0 25 Other comprehensive income for the period -283 1,300 -457 2,834 Attributable to owners of the parent -292 1,107 -467 2,605 Non-controlling interest 9 193 10 229 Earnings per share Basic (euros per share) 0.04 0.29 -0.01 0.86 Diluted (euros per share) 0.04 0.29 -0.01 0.86

