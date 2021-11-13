Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Hera S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HER   IT0001250932

HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Hera once again world sustainability leader in Multi-Utility & Water

11/13/2021 | 08:40am EST
13/11/2021
Dow Jones Sustainability Index: Hera once again world sustainability leader in Multi-Utility & Water

For the second year in a row, the Group leads its sector giving further recognition to Hera's strategy, which combines attention towards sustainability with creating shared value

The Hera Group has once again been confirmed as the world's best multi-utility in ESG dimensions by S&P Global that selects the companies to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI). S&P Global has indeed announced the new ranking - effective as of November 22, 2021 - for its authoritative international stock exchange indices, which assesses the social responsibility of listed companies, based on sustainability performances for ESG factors.

For the second consecutive year, Hera has been included in both the global (Dow Jones Sustainability World Index) and European (Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index) indices, ranked best in the sector.

The Group further raised its sector benchmark, achieving an overall score of 90/100 (improving compared to the 87/100 seen in 2020), against a sector average of 39/100. The ratings achieved: 92/100 in Environment, 90/100 in Economic & Governance and 88/100 in Social, reaching the highest sector score in all the three dimensions.

This recognition is fully in line with the consensus found in ESG assessments thanks to a strategy focused on sustainable value creation in the last 20 years.

Hera's stock has been recently included in the MIB ESG Index, Italy's first blue-chip index dedicated to Environmental, Social and Governance best practices, launched by Euronext and Borsa Italiana.

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 13:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
