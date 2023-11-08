Hera S.p.A.
Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (65%): 13.1 billion m3 sold in 2022; - sale of electricity (24.3%): 12,197.2 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (5.1%); - management of integrated water cycle (4.6%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1%): primarily management of public lighting.
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
