Stock HER HERA S.P.A.
PDF Report : Hera S.p.A.

Hera S.p.A.

Equities

HER

IT0001250932

Multiline Utilities

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 11:44:59 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Hera S.p.A. After market 03:41:23 pm
2.702 EUR -1.10% 2.705 +0.11%
09:26pm HERA : 9M23: great performance, no surprise Alphavalue
11:58am Hera, GOP at EUR1 billion; revenues down slightly AN
Latest news about Hera S.p.A.

HERA : 9M23: great performance, no surprise Alphavalue
Hera, GOP at EUR1 billion; revenues down slightly AN
Italy's Leonardo, Hera to join forces for carbon fiber recycling RE
Wind Power Package Overview Alphavalue
UTILITIES : Time for a come back? Alphavalue
Indices recover after PMI and macro data AN
Bad Piazza Affari, Mib below 27,300; energy up AN
Enrico Di Stasi joins the board of directors of Hera AN
Mib seesaw; DiaSorin does best of all AN
HERA : Data refresh Alphavalue
Squares in green; well Saipem takes top spot AN
Markets active; two new contracts for Saipem AN
Milan in the red; Hera closes among the bullish AN
Milan rises to 28,200 area; Generali and Hera do well AN
Lists in green on Jackson Hole day AN
Stock exchanges expected in green; Brent falls below USD83 AN
Mib to third bullish session; ERG and Snam the draggers AN
Mib on third bullish run; ERG does best of all AN
Mib expected to rise; Asia down after PBoC move AN
Bearish stock exchanges; Hera among the few bullish ones AN
Tax on extra profits sinks Piazza Affari AN
Futures down; weak trade data from China AN
Milan bearish; Monte dei Paschi bullish AN
HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments Alphavalue
HERA : EPS upgrade (2023 +12.3%) Alphavalue

Company Profile

Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (65%): 13.1 billion m3 sold in 2022; - sale of electricity (24.3%): 12,197.2 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (5.1%); - management of integrated water cycle (4.6%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1%): primarily management of public lighting.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Hera S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2.732EUR
Average target price
3.420EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.18%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HERA S.P.A.
+7.26% 4 226 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-9.04% 96 720 M $
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-9.11% 44 934 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-2.77% 44 908 M $
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
+79.10% 42 266 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+40.13% 42 233 M $
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
+13.06% 39 588 M $
EON SE Stock EON SE
+20.74% 31 692 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+0.23% 31 045 M $
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-13.54% 28 992 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
