Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (65%): 13.1 billion m3 sold in 2022; - sale of electricity (24.3%): 12,197.2 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (5.1%); - management of integrated water cycle (4.6%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1%): primarily management of public lighting.

Sector Multiline Utilities