Security HER

HERA S.P.A.

Equities HER IT0001250932

Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-09-08 am EDT Intraday chart for Hera S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.816 EUR -0.14% +1.08% +11.79%
06:40pm HERA : Data refresh Alphavalue
09:42am Squares in green; well Saipem takes top spot AN

HERA : Data refresh

Today at 12:40 pm

Latest news about Hera S.p.A.

Squares in green; well Saipem takes top spot AN
Markets active; two new contracts for Saipem AN
Milan in the red; Hera closes among the bullish AN
Milan rises to 28,200 area; Generali and Hera do well AN
Lists in green on Jackson Hole day AN
Stock exchanges expected in green; Brent falls below USD83 AN
Mib to third bullish session; ERG and Snam the draggers AN
Mib on third bullish run; ERG does best of all AN
Mib expected to rise; Asia down after PBoC move AN
Bearish stock exchanges; Hera among the few bullish ones AN
Tax on extra profits sinks Piazza Affari AN
Futures down; weak trade data from China AN
Milan bearish; Monte dei Paschi bullish AN
HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments Alphavalue
HERA : EPS upgrade (2023 +12.3%) Alphavalue
Mib maglia rosa; pushes Moncler after results AN
Europeans up; well Marzocchi Pumps after results AN
Futures up on ECB day AN
Mib flat before Fed and ECB; banks good AN
Hera Seeks M&A CI
Transcript : Hera S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI
Hera's revenues fall but profit rises 3 percent in the first half of the year AN
Listings mixed; MFE on mid-cap good AN
HERA : EPS upgrade (2023: +27.8%, 2024: +2.4%) Alphavalue

Company Profile

Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (53.3%): 16.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of electricity (25.4%): 11,714.9 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (11.6%); - management of integrated water cycle (8.3%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1.4%): primarily management of public lighting.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Hera S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2.820EUR
Average target price
3.420EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.28%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HERA S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Hera S.p.A.
+11.79% 4 367 M $
SHENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shenergy Company Limited
+19.31% 4 305 M $
THE POWER AND WATER UTILITY COMPANY FOR JUBAIL AND YANBU
Chart Analysis The Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
+43.07% 4 472 M $
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
Chart Analysis AGL Energy Limited
+35.81% 4 651 M $
MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis MDU Resources Group, Inc.
-34.81% 3 971 M $
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Chart Analysis Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
+9.30% 4 895 M $
YTL POWER INTERNATIONAL
Chart Analysis YTL Power International
+197.90% 3 629 M $
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Black Hills Corporation
-22.98% 3 607 M $
MYTILINEOS S.A.
Chart Analysis Mytilineos S.A.
+73.20% 5 237 M $
YTL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis YTL Corporation
+163.79% 3 461 M $
