HERA : Data refresh

|2.816 EUR
|-0.14%
|+1.08%
|+11.79%
Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (53.3%): 16.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of electricity (25.4%): 11,714.9 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (11.6%); - management of integrated water cycle (8.3%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1.4%): primarily management of public lighting.
SectorMultiline Utilities
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2.820EUR
Average target price
3.420EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.28%
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
