Stock HER HERA S.P.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Hera S.p.A.

Equities

HER

IT0001250932

Multiline Utilities

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 12:44:59 2024-03-26 pm EDT 		After market 03:00:11 pm
3.272 EUR -1.45% Intraday chart for Hera S.p.A. 3.269 -0.09%
07:38pm HERA : FY23: Gas has not said its last word Alphavalue
01:08pm Hera raises coupon, grows revenues and profits in 2023 AN
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Hera S.p.A.

HERA : FY23: Gas has not said its last word Alphavalue
Hera raises coupon, grows revenues and profits in 2023 AN
Hera says goodbye to vice chairman Gabriele Giacobazzi AN
Italy's Hera Reports Passing of Vice Chair MT
Mib at its highest since 2008; Tenaris still leading the way AN
Stock markets bullish; record accounts for Tenaris AN
Indexes in the red; Eurozone sentiment improves AN
Stock markets in green; Tod's bullish after takeover bid AN
Futures up slightly; Asian closed AN
Milan maglia rosa; accounts push Iveco up on Mib. AN
Mib bullish; Leonardo and Iveco the outriders AN
Enel, Hera win new clients as Italy ends regulated power price regime RE
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Futures await rising stock markets AN
Stock exchanges in the red, up only FTSE 100 before BoE AN
Stock markets down before European PMIs; Mib to lead TIM AN
Futures await passive stock markets AN
Mib bullish; TIM soars among bluechips AN
Futures up before Italy and Eurozone macro AN
Milan in the red; Iveco resists declines AN
Milan rises in pre-market; US PCE expected AN
Mib black jersey; Lagarde: "choice depends on data" AN
Hera SpA to Buy Majority Stake in Waste Treatment Group TRS Ecology MT
Hera, subsidiary sign agreement to purchase 70 percent of TRS Ecology AN
Markets bearish; Hera stays afloat AN

Chart Hera S.p.A.

Chart Hera S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (65%): 13.1 billion m3 sold in 2022; - sale of electricity (24.3%): 12,197.2 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (5.1%); - management of integrated water cycle (4.6%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1%): primarily management of public lighting.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-03-25 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Hera S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
3.32 EUR
Average target price
3.65 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.94%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
HERA S.P.A. Stock Hera S.p.A.
+10.09% 5.21B
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-5.14% 101B
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+33.62% 67.31B
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51.55B
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-0.05% 50.29B
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-7.61% 44.05B
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-2.54% 40.71B
EON SE Stock EON SE
+5.02% 35.59B
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+6.87% 32.57B
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-24.75% 25.12B
Other Multiline Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Hera S.p.A. - Borsa Italiana
  4. News Hera S.p.A.
  5. Hera: FY23