Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (53.3%): 16.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of electricity (25.4%): 11,714.9 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (11.6%); - management of integrated water cycle (8.3%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1.4%): primarily management of public lighting.

Sector Multiline Utilities