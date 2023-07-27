Equities HER IT0001250932
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.848 EUR
|+1.50%
|+3.56%
|+13.06%
|05:38pm
|HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments
|02:34pm
|HERA : EPS upgrade (2023 +12.3%)
HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments
Today at 11:38 am
Latest news about Hera S.p.A.
Chart Hera S.p.A.
Company Profile
More about the company
Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (53.3%): 16.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of electricity (25.4%): 11,714.9 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (11.6%); - management of integrated water cycle (8.3%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1.4%): primarily management of public lighting.
SectorMultiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Hera S.p.A.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2.806EUR
Average target price
3.340EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.03%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Multiline Utilities
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.06%
|4 500 M $
|-26.81%
|4 568 M $
|+23.86%
|4 621 M $
|-13.89%
|4 119 M $
|+72.71%
|5 399 M $
|+3.11%
|5 514 M $
|+51.55%
|5 533 M $
|+80.99%
|5 635 M $
|-0.22%
|3 353 M $
|-9.70%
|3 319 M $