  1. Markets
  2. Stock Italie
  3. Hera S.p.A.
  4. News
  5. Hera : H1 23
Security HER

HERA S.P.A.

Equities HER IT0001250932

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 11:44:59 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Hera S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.848 EUR +1.50% +3.56% +13.06%
05:38pm HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments Alphavalue
02:34pm HERA : EPS upgrade (2023 +12.3%) Alphavalue

HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments

Today at 11:38 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Hera S.p.A.

HERA : H1 23: solid performance from the four segments Alphavalue
HERA : EPS upgrade (2023 +12.3%) Alphavalue
Mib maglia rosa; pushes Moncler after results AN
Europeans up; well Marzocchi Pumps after results AN
Futures up on ECB day AN
Mib flat before Fed and ECB; banks good AN
Transcript : Hera S.p.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023 CI
Hera's revenues fall but profit rises 3 percent in the first half of the year AN
Listings mixed; MFE on mid-cap good AN
HERA : EPS upgrade (2023: +27.8%, 2024: +2.4%) Alphavalue
Hera Wins EUR460 Million European Investment Bank Loan for Green Projects MT
From EIB EUR460 million for Hera's green push AN
Hera acquires Tiepolo to set up photovoltaic park AN
Fed minutes dampen enthusiasm; Hera advances AN
Hera S.p.A. acquired TIEPOLO SRL from Greenfield Renewables S.r.l. and Combigas Srl. CI
Hera with F.lli Franchini accelerates on renewables AN
More selling on European stock markets; Hera good AN
HERA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Hera's Minganti resigns from his position effective June 19 AN
Hera CEO bought out 40,000 shares AN
Futures positive; wait for central banks AN
Business Square in the green; top to Mediobanca on the Mib. AN
Futures down with interest rate hike speculation AN
OECD raises global estimates but stock markets are tentative AN
Autogrill and Hera together for environmental sustainability AN

Chart Hera S.p.A.

Chart Hera S.p.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Hera S.p.A. specializes in electricity and gas production and distribution. The group also offers environment services. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - sale of gas (53.3%): 16.2 billion m3 sold in 2021; - sale of electricity (25.4%): 11,714.9 GWh sold; - waste collection and treatment (11.6%); - management of integrated water cycle (8.3%): waste-water collection and treatment, drinkable water distribution, etc.; - other (1.4%): primarily management of public lighting.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Hera S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
2.806EUR
Average target price
3.340EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.03%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HERA S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Hera S.p.A.
+13.06% 4 500 M $
MDU RESOURCES GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis MDU Resources Group, Inc.
-26.81% 4 568 M $
SHENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shenergy Company Limited
+23.86% 4 621 M $
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Black Hills Corporation
-13.89% 4 119 M $
THE POWER AND WATER UTILITY COMPANY FOR JUBAIL AND YANBU
Chart Analysis The Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu
+72.71% 5 399 M $
QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Chart Analysis Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C.
+3.11% 5 514 M $
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
Chart Analysis AGL Energy Limited
+51.55% 5 533 M $
MYTILINEOS S.A.
Chart Analysis Mytilineos S.A.
+80.99% 5 635 M $
SPIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis SPIC Industry-Finance Holdings Co., Ltd.
-0.22% 3 353 M $
ATCO LTD.
Chart Analysis ATCO Ltd.
-9.70% 3 319 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer