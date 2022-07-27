Hera S p A : Analyst presentation 1H 2022

H1 2022
FINANCIAL RESULTS
CURRENT EXTRAORDINARY SCENARIO
Tensions on energy commodity
Last 6 months 2022 vs 2021 and 2020
ENERGY PRICES (€/Mwh)
Gas prices on TTF (€/Mwh)
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
96*
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
Electricity avg price PUN prices
|
(€/Mwh)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
400
|
|
300
|
252*
|
200
|
|
100
|
|
0
|
* H1 average
Extraordinary inflation
Last 16 months
ITALIAN INFLATION RATE (%)
8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.7%
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.9% 4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4% 2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0% 1.2%
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar
|
Apr. May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Agu Sept Oct Nov Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'21
|
'22
|
'22
|
'22
|
'22
|
'22
|
'22
Extraordinary energy prices, inflations rates and uncertainty
|
H1 2022 results | SCENARIO
|
GRUPPOHERA
|
01
H1 '22 RESULTS AT A GLANCE (1)
+111%+3%
H1 '22 VS. H1 '21H1 '22 VS. H1 '21
|
Turnover (m€)
|
Ebitda (m€)
9,115
611631
560
4,320
3,625
Confirmed
H1 '22 VS. H1 '21
Net Profit post minorities (m€)
186183
166
|
H1 '20
|
H1 '21
|
H1 '22
|
H1 '20
|
H1 '21
|
H1 '22*
*Ebitda is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices); this difference will progressively disappear as the Stock is emptied. Adjustments on Ebitda is -7m€ in H1'21 and +88.3m€ in H1'22
Positive one-off "Special Items" of 24.7m€ were adjusted for
*Temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices) were adjusted for: -5.1m€ in H1'21 and +62.7me in H1'22.
Resilient growth fuels prudent provisioning
|
H1 2022 results | SOLID GROWTH
|
GRUPPOHERA
|
02
H1 '22 RESULTS AT A GLANCE (2)
|
Capex: +17%
|
Below 3x
|
Plan Execution
|
Hera's golden rule
|
Capex (m€)
|
Net Debt / Ebitda (x)
289
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.96x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.81x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50x
|
|
+9%
DPS paid in June
DPS paid (c€)
12.0
11.0
10.0
|
H1 '20
|
H1 '21
|
H1 '22
|
H1 '20
|
H1 '21
|
H1 '22
|
'20
|
'21
|
'22
Financial strength to face tough scenario
|
H1 2022 results | SOUND BALANCE SHEET & RETURNS
|
GRUPPOHERA
|
03
EBITDA GROWTH ON TRACK
|
|
+20.3 m€
|
|
|
|
All drivers at work
|
|
EBITDA GROWTH BY +3.3%
|
|
|
FULLY OFFSETTING WACC REVIEW
|
Ebitda by driver (m€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+20.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.8
|
+3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+20.9
|
|
631.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 '21
|
Circ. Eco.
|
Organic
|
M&A
|
WACC
|
H1 '22
|
|
Activities
|
Growth
|
|
review
|
All our diversified growth drivers at work
|
H1 2022 results | EBITDA GROWTH ON TRACK
|
GRUPPOHERA
|
04
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:05 UTC.