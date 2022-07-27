Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Hera S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HER   IT0001250932

HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20 2022-07-27 am EDT
2.739 EUR   +0.92%
11:04aHERA S P A : Analyst presentation 1H 2022
PU
10:34aHERA S P A : Press release H1 2022
PU
10:34aHERA S P A : Analyst presentation H1 2022
PU
Hera S p A : Analyst presentation 1H 2022

07/27/2022 | 11:04am EDT
H1 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

CURRENT EXTRAORDINARY SCENARIO

Tensions on energy commodity

Last 6 months 2022 vs 2021 and 2020

ENERGY PRICES (€/Mwh)

Gas prices on TTF (€/Mwh)

250

200

150

100

96*

50

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

2022

Electricity avg price PUN prices

(€/Mwh)

2021

2020

600

500

400

300

252*

200

100

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

* H1 average

Extraordinary inflation

Last 16 months

ITALIAN INFLATION RATE (%)

8.0%

6.7%

6.8%

5.7%

6.0%

5.3%

3.9% 4.2%

3.2%

2.4% 2.7%

1.0% 1.2%

1.6%

0.6%

1.0%

Mar

Apr. May

Jun

Jul

Agu Sept Oct Nov Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'21

'22

'22

'22

'22

'22

'22

Extraordinary energy prices, inflations rates and uncertainty

H1 2022 results | SCENARIO

GRUPPOHERA

01

H1 '22 RESULTS AT A GLANCE (1)

+111%+3%

H1 '22 VS. H1 '21H1 '22 VS. H1 '21

Turnover (m€)

Ebitda (m€)

9,115

611631

560

4,320

3,625

Confirmed

H1 '22 VS. H1 '21

Net Profit post minorities (m€)

186183

166

H1 '20

H1 '21

H1 '22

H1 '20

H1 '21

H1 '22*

*Ebitda is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices); this difference will progressively disappear as the Stock is emptied. Adjustments on Ebitda is -7m€ in H1'21 and +88.3m€ in H1'22

H1 '20

H1 '21*

H1 '22*

Positive one-off "Special Items" of 24.7m€ were adjusted for

*Temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices) were adjusted for: -5.1m€ in H1'21 and +62.7me in H1'22.

Resilient growth fuels prudent provisioning

H1 2022 results | SOLID GROWTH

GRUPPOHERA

02

H1 '22 RESULTS AT A GLANCE (2)

Capex: +17%

Below 3x

Plan Execution

Hera's golden rule

Capex (m€)

Net Debt / Ebitda (x)

289

247

241

2.96x

2.81x

2.50x

+9%

DPS paid in June

DPS paid (c€)

12.0

11.0

10.0

H1 '20

H1 '21

H1 '22

H1 '20

H1 '21

H1 '22

'20

'21

'22

Financial strength to face tough scenario

H1 2022 results | SOUND BALANCE SHEET & RETURNS

GRUPPOHERA

03

EBITDA GROWTH ON TRACK

+20.3 m€

All drivers at work

EBITDA GROWTH BY +3.3%

FULLY OFFSETTING WACC REVIEW

Ebitda by driver (m€)

+20.3

+5.8

+3.8

+20.9

631.2

610.9

(10.2)

H1 '21

Circ. Eco.

Organic

M&A

WACC

H1 '22

Activities

Growth

review

All our diversified growth drivers at work

H1 2022 results | EBITDA GROWTH ON TRACK

GRUPPOHERA

04

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
