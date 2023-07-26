F I N A N C I A L R E S U LT S

H1 2023

At a glance (1)

Turnover: -0.5 b€

Ebitda: +87 m€

Ebit: +40 m€

Net profit post min.: +5 m€

(m€)

(m€)

(m€)

(m€)

9,147

(6%)

+14%

+12%

+2%

8,627

718

375

186

183

188

631

611

337

335

4,346

H1 '21

H1 '22

H1 '23

H1 '21*

H1 '22*

H1 '23*

H1 '21*

H1 '22*

H1 '23*

H1 '21*

H1 '22*

H1 '23*

  • Ebitda is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices).
    Reported Ebitda is lower by 88.3 m€ in H1'22 and higher by 93.0m€ in H1'23
  • Ebit is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices.
    Reported Ebit is lower by 88.3 m€ in H1'22 and higher by 93.0m€ in H1'23
  • Temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices) were adjusted for.
    Reported net profit is lower by 62.7m€ in H1'22 and +66.2m€ in H1'23.

Positive growth all the way down to bottom line

H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | P&L

GRUPPOHERA

01

At a glance (2)

Capex and M&A: +74 m€

Dividends: +7 m€

Net debt / Ebitda

(m€)

(m€)

(x)

+22%

403

329

73

41

330

289

H1 '22

H1 '23

+4%

179186

2.96x3.00x

H1 '22

H1 '23

H1 '22

H1 '23

Confirmed leverage at 3x with high capex, M&A and Dividends

H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | FINANCIAL SOUNDNESS

GRUPPOHERA

02

Ebitda growth drivers

Ebitda by driver: +87 m€

(m€)

+13.8%

+28

+10

718

+49

631

Focused on sustainable activities

H1 '22*

Organic

Decarbonization

M&A

H1 '23*

Growth

Services

M&A focus on sustainability

Waste

Industrial site remediation

Energy

PV Installation

Energy

Agrivoltaic plant in JV

TiepoloEnergy

PV plant in pipeline

Other (ongoing)

Optical fiber & TLC

Strong focus on sustainable growth

H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | SOLID GROWTH DRIVERS

GRUPPOHERA

03

Energy

Ebitda growth drivers: +68 m€

(m€)

+30%

+93

+28

293

+40

218

225

H1 '21*

H1 '22*

Supply

Decarbonization

Gas stock adj.

H1 '23*

& Trad.

Services

Customers

(mln)

+7%

3.3

3.5

+0.22

+0.02

3.7

1.3

1.4

(0.02)

+0.03

1.6

Elect.

2.0

2.1

2.1

Gas

H1 '21

H1 '22

Free Mkt

Last resort

H1 '23

10% of customers with Decarb. services

(%)

LED devices

10%

Smart tools

Fast growth in all our intangible assets

H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | BUSINESS DETAILS

GRUPPOHERA

04

