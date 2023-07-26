F I N A N C I A L R E S U LT S
H1 2023
At a glance (1)
Turnover: -0.5 b€
Ebitda: +87 m€
Ebit: +40 m€
Net profit post min.: +5 m€
(m€)
(m€)
(m€)
(m€)
9,147
(6%)
+14%
+12%
+2%
8,627
718
375
186
183
188
631
611
337
335
4,346
H1 '21
H1 '22
H1 '23
H1 '21*
H1 '22*
H1 '23*
H1 '21*
H1 '22*
H1 '23*
H1 '21*
H1 '22*
H1 '23*
- Ebitda is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices).
Reported Ebitda is lower by 88.3 m€ in H1'22 and higher by 93.0m€ in H1'23
- Ebit is adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices.
Reported Ebit is lower by 88.3 m€ in H1'22 and higher by 93.0m€ in H1'23
- Temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation (avg historical cost vs. avg procurement prices) were adjusted for.
Reported net profit is lower by 62.7m€ in H1'22 and +66.2m€ in H1'23.
Positive growth all the way down to bottom line
H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | P&L
GRUPPOHERA
01
At a glance (2)
Capex and M&A: +74 m€
Dividends: +7 m€
Net debt / Ebitda
(m€)
(m€)
(x)
+22%
403
329
73
41
330
289
H1 '22
H1 '23
+4%
179186
2.96x3.00x
H1 '22
H1 '23
H1 '22
H1 '23
Confirmed leverage at 3x with high capex, M&A and Dividends
H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | FINANCIAL SOUNDNESS
GRUPPOHERA
02
Ebitda growth drivers
Ebitda by driver: +87 m€
(m€)
+13.8%
+28
+10
718
+49
631
Focused on sustainable activities
H1 '22*
Organic
Decarbonization
M&A
H1 '23*
Growth
Services
M&A focus on sustainability
Waste
Industrial site remediation
Energy
PV Installation
Energy
Agrivoltaic plant in JV
TiepoloEnergy
PV plant in pipeline
Other (ongoing)
Optical fiber & TLC
Strong focus on sustainable growth
H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | SOLID GROWTH DRIVERS
GRUPPOHERA
03
Energy
Ebitda growth drivers: +68 m€
(m€)
+30%
+93
+28
293
+40
218
225
H1 '21*
H1 '22*
Supply
Decarbonization
Gas stock adj.
H1 '23*
& Trad.
Services
Customers
(mln)
+7%
3.3
3.5
+0.22
+0.02
3.7
1.3
1.4
(0.02)
+0.03
1.6
Elect.
2.0
2.1
2.1
Gas
H1 '21
H1 '22
Free Mkt
Last resort
H1 '23
10% of customers with Decarb. services
(%)
LED devices
10%
Smart tools
Fast growth in all our intangible assets
H1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS | BUSINESS DETAILS
GRUPPOHERA
04
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 16:22:33 UTC.