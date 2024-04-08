This document provides a version drafted for editorial purposes of the Annual Financial Report. It was not prepared in accord ance with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of the European Commission concerning a single electronic reporting format (ESEF). The Annual Financial Report prepared in accordance with the provisions of the aforementioned Delegated Regulation is published and filed in accordance wi th the provisions of the law.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
DIRECTORS' REPORT
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN TO SHAREHOLDERS
6
HERA IN A NUTSHELL
8
1.01
TRENDS AND CONTEXTS, STRATEGIC APPROACH AND GROUP MANAGEMENT POLICIES
17
1.01.01 Trends and contexts Macroeconomy and finance Businesses and regulations Climate and the environment Technology and human capital
1.01.02 Strategic approach and management policies Macroeconomy and finance
Business areas and industrial strategy
Climate and the environment: sustainable development
Technology and human capital: innovation
1.02
RISK FACTORS: ACTORS, METHODOLOGY AND AREAS OF MANAGEMENT
43
1.02.01
Risk governance
1.02.02
Management methodology
1.02.03
Risk areas: identification and management of risk factors
1.03
MAIN EVENTS OCCURRED
57
1.03.01
May 2023 flood events
1.04
OVERVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TRENDS AND DEFINITION OF APMs
64
1.04.01
Operating results and investments
1.04.02
Financial structure and adjusted net debt
1.04.03
Parent company management report
1.05
SHARE PERFORMANCE AND INVESTOR RELATIONS
82
1.06
SUSTAINABILITY RESULTS
84
1.07
ANALYSIS BY BUSINESS AREA
91
1.07.01
Gas
1.07.02
Electricity
1.07.03
Integrated water cycle
1.07.04
Waste management
1.07.05
Other services
1.08
SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RESOLUTIONS
115
1.09
NOTICE CONVENING THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
116
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2.01
FINANCIAL STATEMENT FORMATS
119
2.01.01
Income statement
2.01.02
Statement of comprehensive income
2.01.03
Statement of financial position
2.01.04
Cash flow statement
2.01.05
Statement of changes in net equity
2.02
EXPLANATORY NOTES
125
2.02.01
Introduction
2.02.02
Operational and financial performance
2.02.03
Taxation
2.02.04
Equity and financial structure
2.02.05
Investment activities
2.02.06
Shareholdings
2.02.07 Derivatives and related instruments 2.02.08 Provisions and contingent liabilities
- Operating working capital
- Other information
2.03
FINANCIAL STATEMENT FORMATS AS PER CONSOB RESOLUTION 15519/2006
215
2.03.01
Income statement as per Consob resolution 15519/2006
2.03.02
Statement of financial position as per Consob resolution 15519/2006
2.03.03
Cash flow statement as per Consob resolution 15519/2006
2.03.04
Net financial debt pursuant to Consob notice DEM/6064293 of 2006
2.03.05 List of related parties
2.03.06
Commentary notes to the relations with related parties
2.04
EQUITY INVESTMENTS
225
2.04.01
List of consolidated companies
2.04.02
Key figures in the financial statements of subsidiaries and associated companies
2.05
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY LAW 124 OF 4 AUGUST 2017 ART.1 PARAGRAPHS 125-129 AND
234
FOLLOWING AMENDMENTS
2.06
OUTLINE OF ARTICLE 149-DUODECIES OF THE CONSOB ISSUER'S REGULATION
236
2.07
DECLARATION ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 154-BIS
237
OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98
2.08
REPORT BY THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
238
Hera Group - Consolidated financial statement at 31 December 2023
6 |
Hera Group - Consolidated financial statement at 31 December 2023
7 |
Hera Group - Consolidated financial statement at 31 December 2023
8 |
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 08:09:01 UTC.