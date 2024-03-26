FY 2023

Solid infrastructures for a long-term sustainable strategy

Photo by Silvia Camporesi: construction phase of the biomethane plant of Sant'Agata Bolognese

FINANCIAL RESULTS

P&L: Y2023 at a glance

Turnover

Ebitda

Ebit

(m€)

(m€)

(m€)

(26%)

+15%

+18%

20,082

1,495 741

14,897

1,295

1,219 10,555

607

628

2021

2022

2023

2021*

2022*

2023*

2021*

2022*

2023*

Energy prices normalization and improvement down to bottom line

* Data are adjusted for a temporary accounting difference in gas stock valuation. Adjustments: on Ebitda and Ebit was -4.4m€ in Y'21, +94.1m€ in Y'22 and -93.0m€ in '23; on Net Profits was -3.2m€, +67.0m€ in Y'22 and -66.2m€ in Y'23

GRUPPOHERA 01

Ebitda doubled growth track record in '23

Ebitda growth drivers

(m€)

1,295

+110

+65

+200

+25

+15.4%

1,495

2022 Last resort Organic M&A 2023 Eco effic. Growth

Resilient structural growth and strong ability to catch opportunities

GRUPPOHERA

02

Create Value Accretive capital discipline Market development Efficiency gains

Enhancing value creation

GRUPPOHERA 03

Be Sustainable 92% capex taxonomy compliant*Sustainable approach to management

CAPEX

MAIN TARGETS

2022

2023

BP 2027

*Capex within taxonomy scope

CSV Ebitda

(m€, % of Group Ebitda)

670

2022

Increase

On track to meet 2030 commitments

+106

GRUPPOHERA

+16%

776

2023

04

Strong cash generation drive outperforming deleveraging

Cash flow

(m€)

Net Debt/Ebitda

(x)

3.6x

604

3.3x

(39)

2.7x

986

940

(519)

(260)

422

(240)

(64)

Op. CF

NWCProvisionsMaintenance

CapexFCFDevelopment

CapexDividend & MinoritiesM&A & OtherDebt Ch.

2021

3Q 2022

2022

Enhanced financial flexibility to catch further opportunities

2.56x

2023

GRUPPOHERA

05

Sound balance sheet

Cost of Debt

(%)

Interest rate

(%)

Ratings

Variable; 4%

2.8%

2.9%

2.6%

2021

2022

2023

Strong financial flexibility

GRUPPOHERA 06

Energy supply

Energy customersEnergy growth track record

(m€)

Ebitda growth drivers

(m€)

(mln customers)

632

449

418

368

2020

2021*

2022*

2023*

Outperform in market discontinuity

+158

+25

+93

632

449

2022*Energy SupplyEnergy efficiency &

VASGas stock adj.

2023*

+0.3

+0.03

3.8

3.5

ElectricityGas

2022

1.4

2.1

ElectricityGas

2023

Increased Margin and customer base underpin ROI back to 26.7%

Electricity

ElectricityGas

Gas

Waste

Treatment growth track record Ebitda growth drivers Waste volumes (m€) (m€) (mln tons)

294

+17

353

5.1

277

338

+13

4.8

+0.2

+0.1

222

(2)

(13)

191

2.8

SpecialSpecial

2.6

Urban

2.2

2.3

Urban

2020

2021

2022

2023

2022

CollectionOne offOrg. GrowthDelta perimeter

2023

2022

Constantly growing at 360 degrees

UrbanSpecial

2023

Networks Regulated Asset Base Networks resilience Ebitda growth drivers (m€) (Ebitda m€) (m€)

472

461

470

466

2020

2021

2022

2023

Overcoming tough inflation and flood

469

D.H.Elect. dist.

466

+9

D.H.

44

(12)

44

Elect. dist.

Gas dist.

139

137

Gas dist.

Water

262

271

Water

2022

InflationOrg. Growth

3,191

+144

Elect. dist.

375

Gas dist.

1,079

Water

1,737

2023

2022

Growth

+110bps of regulated Wacc and inflation recognition ahead

3,335

401

Elect.

dist.

1,124

Gas dist.

1,809

Water

2023