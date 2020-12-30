press release

Bologna, 30 December 2020

Hera S.p.A. General Manager - Operations Resignation

The Hera Group hereby communicates that, as of 1 January 2021, Mr. Roberto Barilli, General Manager of Operations for Hera S.p.A., will leave his office for retirement.

The General Operations Management has been eliminated and the Hera Group's internal organisation has been modified accordingly.

The Board of Directors has expressed its warmest thanks to Mr. Barilli, who worked for Hera S.p.A. as of its establishment, for his significant contribution over the years, acting alongside the top level of administration and the entire management.