press release
Bologna, 30 December 2020
Hera S.p.A. General Manager - Operations Resignation
The Hera Group hereby communicates that, as of 1 January 2021, Mr. Roberto Barilli, General Manager of Operations for Hera S.p.A., will leave his office for retirement.
The General Operations Management has been eliminated and the Hera Group's internal organisation has been modified accordingly.
The Board of Directors has expressed its warmest thanks to Mr. Barilli, who worked for Hera S.p.A. as of its establishment, for his significant contribution over the years, acting alongside the top level of administration and the entire management.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:12:01 UTC