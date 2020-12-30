Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Hera S.p.A.    HER   IT0001250932

HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hera S p A : General Manager - Operations Resignation

12/30/2020 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

press release

Bologna, 30 December 2020

Hera S.p.A. General Manager - Operations Resignation

The Hera Group hereby communicates that, as of 1 January 2021, Mr. Roberto Barilli, General Manager of Operations for Hera S.p.A., will leave his office for retirement.

The General Operations Management has been eliminated and the Hera Group's internal organisation has been modified accordingly.

The Board of Directors has expressed its warmest thanks to Mr. Barilli, who worked for Hera S.p.A. as of its establishment, for his significant contribution over the years, acting alongside the top level of administration and the entire management.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HERA S.P.A.
12:13pHERA S P A : General Manager - Operations Resignation
PU
11/25HERA S P A : Update and increase of the EMTN Programme of Hera S.p.A.
AQ
11/24HERA S P A : Update and increase of the EMTN Programme of Hera S.p.A.
PU
11/23ENI : New Eni Company, Hera for industrial waste management in Ravenna
AQ
11/20Eni, Hera Form JV to Build Industrial Waste-Management Platform
DJ
11/11HERA S P A : BoD approves 3Q 2020 results
PU
11/11HERA S.P.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/11HERA S.P.A. : Press Release
CO
10/30MAIRE TECNIMONT S P A : Hera Group - Aliplast and NextChem team up for plastics ..
AQ
10/20HERA S P A : use Geospatial AI to prioritise its network to improve leakage dete..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 154 M 8 796 M 8 796 M
Net income 2020 319 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2020 3 264 M 4 013 M 4 013 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 4 408 M 5 399 M 5 420 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 982
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart HERA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Hera S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,75 €
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano Executive Chairman
Roberto Barilli General Manager-Operations
Luca Moroni Group Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Stefano Manara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERA S.P.A.-23.18%5 399
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.49%41 993
ENGIE-11.42%37 701
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.56%36 460
E.ON SE-4.26%29 121
RWE AG27.79%28 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ