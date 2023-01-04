Hera S p A : Information extract Level II MODENA area pursuant to article 130 of the Consob Regulation December 2022 [104kb

Essential information pursuant to article 130 of the Consob Regulation

Hera S.p.A.

Pursuant to article 131 of the regulations approved by Consob resolution 14 May 1999 and following amendments and integrations (the "Issuer Regulation"), kindly note that, with respect to the previous communication released on 05 January 2022, the following changes were introduced in the "Hera S.p.A. Modena Public Shareholder Voting Syndicate Agreement" (the "Modena Agreement" or the "Agreement"), signed on 21 June 2021 by 20 public shareholders of Hera S.p.A. ("Hera") and concerning the procedures for consultation and joint decision making by the Parties as regards their shareholding in Hera:

a change in the number of Conferred Voting Rights (as defined below) pertaining to the Shareholders: Municipality of Serramazzoni ( 569,665 voting rights instead of 769,665), following sales of Hera shares.

voting rights instead of 769,665), following sales of Hera shares. a change in the total voting rights concerning the share capital of Hera at 31 December 2022.

Following the aforementioned changes, the overall number of voting rights conferred to the Voting Syndicate comes to 231,421,326 instead of 231,621,326 and the corresponding percentage of the total voting rights that make up Hera's share capital has increased from 10.38809% al 10.38066%.

Hera publishes the essential information contained in the Modena Agreement pursuant to article 130 of the Issuer Regulation.

Company whose financial instruments are subject to the Agreement

The company whose financial instruments are subject to the Modena Agreement is Hera, a company under Italian legislation with registered office in Bologna at Viale Carlo Berti Pichat 2/4, share capital

1,489,538,745.00, registered with the Bologna Companies Registry, tax code and VAT number 04245520376 and Group VAT number 03819031208, with shares listed on the electronic stock exchange organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The parties of the Agreement

The parties of the Modena Agreement are 20 Hera S.p.A. public sector shareholders.

The following table indicates the parties currently adhering to the Modena Agreement, the number of Hera voting rights conferred (the "Conferred Voting Rights") by each of them to the Voting Syndicate, the percentage represented by each with respect to the total number of Voting Rights that make up Hera's Share Capital and the percentage represented by each with respect to the total number of Voting Rights conferred to the Voting Syndicate.

% Conferred Voting % Conferred Voting Voting Rights Rights out of the total Rights out of the total Adherents Conferred to the Voting Rights that Voting Rights Voting Syndicate make up the Share conferred to the Capital of Hera S.p.A. Voting Syndicate Municipality of Modena 194,215,896 8.71177% 83.92308% Municipality of Castelfranco Emilia 8,044,370 0.36084% 3.47607% Municipality of Sassuolo 6,755,290 0.30302% 2.91904% Municipality of Formigine 5,320,974 0.23868% 2.29926% Municipality of Maranello 3,185,138 0.14287% 1.37634% Municipality of Pavullo nel Frignano 2,943,796 0.13205% 1.27205% Municipality of San Cesario sul Panaro 2,766,267 0.12408% 1.19534%

1