Hera S p A : Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting

15/05/2023
Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting
Kindly note that as of today the minutes of the Shareholders Meeting held on 27 April 2023 are available at company headquarters, on the Hera Group's website (https://eng.gruppohera.it/group/) in the section dedicated to Corporate Governance, and on the authorised storage website 1INFO.
We also inform that the aforementioned minutes was registered with the Companies' Register of Bologna on 10 May 2023.
