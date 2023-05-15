Advanced search
    HER   IT0001250932

HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
05:35:57 2023-05-15
3.042 EUR   +1.54%
05:18a Hera S P A : Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/11 Hera : Q1-23: Ongoing growth sustained by both organic growth and scope effects
Alphavalue
05/11 Futures bullish after US CPI slowdown
AN
Hera S p A : Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting

05/15/2023 | 05:18am EDT
15/05/2023
Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting

Kindly note that as of today the minutes of the Shareholders Meeting held on 27 April 2023 are available at company headquarters, on the Hera Group's website (https://eng.gruppohera.it/group/) in the section dedicated to Corporate Governance, and on the authorised storage website 1INFO.

We also inform that the aforementioned minutes was registered with the Companies' Register of Bologna on 10 May 2023.

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 587 M 16 928 M 16 928 M
Net income 2023 316 M 343 M 343 M
Net Debt 2023 4 142 M 4 498 M 4 498 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 4 347 M 4 721 M 4 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 415
Free-Float 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Orazio Carmelo Iacono Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cristian Fabbri Executive Chairman
Bruno Tani Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandro Melcarne Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriele Giacobazzi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERA S.P.A.18.94%4 721
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.33%95 221
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.50%53 262
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 129
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.81%48 233
ENGIE11.05%39 088
