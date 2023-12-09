The Hera Group, one of Italy's largest multi-utilities operating in the waste management, energy and water sectors, was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fourth year in a row.

The composition of the DJSI, the authoritative international stock market index, includes the best performing listed companies in the Environmental, Social and Governance & Economics dimensions.



As was the case in previous years, and as announced yesterday evening by S&P Global, Hera is included in both the global and European indices and achieved the highest score in the Environmental and Social areas among the companies in the Multi-Utility & Water sector included in the indices.



This inclusion provides further recognition of the company's achievements in creating shared value benefitting all stakeholders in line with the company's purpose.



Publicly listed since 2003 and on the FTSE MIB since 2019, Hera stock, which is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index since 2020, was also included in 2021 in the MIB ESG Index, the first blue-chip index for Italy dedicated to ESG best practices, launched by Euronext and Borsa Italiana. The Hera Group has also been included for some time in Refinitiv's Diversity & Inclusion Index and in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, confirming its commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion and people development.