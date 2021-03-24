Hera S p A : Analyst Presentation Y2020

At a glance

EBITDA (m€)

'19

1.123

1.085

1.031

'18

'20

+3.5% '20 vs '19

EPS (c€)

20.6

20.4

19.2

'18

'19

20

+1.0% '20 vs '19

NET DEBT / EBITDA (x)

3.02x

2.87x

2.50x

'18

19

20

(4.8%) '20 vs '19

ROI and ROE (%)

10.5

9.410.4

ROI ROE ROI ROE ROI ROE

'18

Positive value creation

Rock solid results outperforming expectations

10.2

'19

GRUPPOHERA

'20

01

SCALE / DIGITALIZATION

MERGERS

Est Energy (12 months) Pistoia Ambiente (6 months)

PARTNERSHIPS

SNAM, Eni and NextChem MOU signed to develop future business plan projects Extended network of partnership for H2 development

Efficiencies and savings from innovation and widespread in-sourcing across business portfolio

SYNERGIES

+9m€ mainly in EstEnergy thanks to the deployment of Group commercial strategies

100% EXECUTED

>500m€ capex executed increasing organic RAB, customers increase, treatment plants and Energy service

GREEN DEALJUST TRANSITION

STAKEHOLDERS

Clients: deferred instalments

Suppliers: reverse factoring

Ref. Territories: Contribution to build up emergency hospitalsEmployees: Remote working and Insurance cover against Covid. No temporary layoffs

DIGITAL AGE

Shareholders: delivered DPS as promised

Achievement only partially reflected in '20 results

GRUPPOHERA

02