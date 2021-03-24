Log in
HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
Hera S p A : Analyst Presentation Y2020

03/24/2021
At a glance

EBITDA (m€)

'19

1.123

1.085

1.031

'18

'20

+3.5% '20 vs '19

EPS (c€)

20.6

20.4

19.2

'18

'19

20

+1.0% '20 vs '19

NET DEBT / EBITDA (x)

3.02x

2.87x

2.50x

'18

19

20

(4.8%) '20 vs '19

ROI and ROE (%)

10.5

9.410.4

ROI ROE

ROI ROE

ROI ROE

'18

Positive value creation

Rock solid results outperforming expectations

10.2

'19

GRUPPOHERA

'20

01

SCALE / DIGITALIZATION

MERGERS

Est Energy (12 months) Pistoia Ambiente (6 months)

PARTNERSHIPS

SNAM, Eni and NextChem MOU signed to develop future business plan projects Extended network of partnership for H2 development

Efficiencies and savings from innovation and widespread in-sourcing across business portfolio

SYNERGIES

+9m€ mainly in EstEnergy thanks to the deployment of Group commercial strategies

100% EXECUTED

>500m€ capex executed increasing organic RAB, customers increase, treatment plants and Energy service

GREEN DEALJUST TRANSITION

STAKEHOLDERS

Clients: deferred instalments

Suppliers: reverse factoring

Ref. Territories: Contribution to build up emergency hospitalsEmployees: Remote working and Insurance cover against Covid. No temporary layoffs

DIGITAL AGE

Shareholders: delivered DPS as promised

Achievement only partially reflected in '20 results

GRUPPOHERA

02

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 941 M 8 207 M 8 207 M
Net income 2020 318 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2020 3 196 M 3 779 M 3 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 4 667 M 5 523 M 5 519 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 982
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart HERA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Hera S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,87 €
Last Close Price 3,17 €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Moroni Group Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano Executive Chairman
Dario Farina Administration Manager
Stefano Manara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERA S.P.A.6.38%5 548
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.46%41 639
SEMPRA ENERGY0.54%39 942
ENGIE-3.27%35 070
E.ON SE0.22%27 480
RWE AG-5.32%26 367
