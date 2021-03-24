Hera S p A : Analyst Presentation Y2020

At a glance
EBITDA (m€)
1.123
1.085
1.031
'18
'20
+3.5% '20 vs '19
EPS (c€)
20.4
19.2
'18
'19
20
+1.0% '20 vs '19
NET DEBT / EBITDA (x)
2.87x
2.50x
'18
19
20
(4.8%) '20 vs '19
ROI and ROE (%)
9.410.4
'18
Positive value creation
Rock solid results outperforming expectations
10.2
'19
GRUPPOHERA
'20
01
MERGERS
Est Energy (12 months) Pistoia Ambiente (6 months)
PARTNERSHIPS
SNAM, Eni and NextChem MOU signed to develop future business plan projects Extended network of partnership for H2 development
Efficiencies and savings from innovation and widespread in-sourcing across business portfolio
SYNERGIES
+9m€ mainly in EstEnergy thanks to the deployment of Group commercial strategies
100% EXECUTED
>500m€ capex executed increasing organic RAB, customers increase, treatment plants and Energy service
GREEN DEALJUST TRANSITION
STAKEHOLDERS
Clients: deferred instalments
Suppliers: reverse factoring
Ref. Territories: Contribution to build up emergency hospitalsEmployees: Remote working and Insurance cover against Covid. No temporary layoffs
DIGITAL AGE
Shareholders: delivered DPS as promised
Achievement only partially reflected in '20 results
GRUPPOHERA
02
