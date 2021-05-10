Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Hera S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HER   IT0001250932

HERA S.P.A.

(HER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hera S p A : S&P's upgrades Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook

05/10/2021 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10/05/2021
S&P's upgrades Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook

On Friday 7 May, Standard & Poor's upgraded Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook, in recognition of the path of growth achieved over the years and the Group's results for 2020, which were better than expected and additionally supported by its resilience during the Coronavirus emergency.

Constant improvement in all main operating-financial indicators, financial solidity and efficient and proactive risk management were the main strengths shown by the Group's activity and recognised by S&P's.

The rating obtained is among the highest in the Standalone (non-government related) Multi-utility sector in Europe.

Disclaimer

HERA S.p.A. - Holding Energia Risorse Ambiente published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 06:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HERA S.P.A.
02:57aHERA S P A  : S&P Raises Hera to BBB+ Following Improved Credit Metrics; Outlook..
MT
02:56aHERA S P A  : S&P's upgrades Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook
PU
05/07HERA S P A  : Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/04HERA S P A  : Partial Tender offer in respect of the notes due 29 January 2028
PU
04/28HERA SHAREHOLDERS MEETING : 2020 financial statements approved, dividend rises t..
PU
04/22HERA S P A  : to reduce emissions by 37% within 2030
PU
04/06HERA S P A  : Consolidated Financial Statements 2020
PU
04/06HERA S.P.A.  : Financial report
CO
04/05HERA S P A  : Publication of the draft Separate and consolidated financial state..
PU
03/25HERA S P A  : Publication of documents pertaining to the Shareholders Meeting to..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 641 M 9 285 M 9 285 M
Net income 2021 322 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 3 243 M 3 941 M 3 941 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 4 976 M 6 048 M 6 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 011
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart HERA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Hera S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,92 €
Last Close Price 3,41 €
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Venier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Moroni Group Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano Executive Chairman
Bruno Tani Independent Non-Executive Director
Danilo Manfredi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERA S.P.A.14.33%6 048
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.71%46 333
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.49%44 445
SEMPRA ENERGY8.17%41 726
ENGIE0.73%37 045
E.ON SE16.62%33 495