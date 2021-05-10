Hera S p A : S&P's upgrades Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook

10/05/2021

S&P's upgrades Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook

On Friday 7 May, Standard & Poor's upgraded Hera's rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook, in recognition of the path of growth achieved over the years and the Group's results for 2020, which were better than expected and additionally supported by its resilience during the Coronavirus emergency.

Constant improvement in all main operating-financial indicators, financial solidity and efficient and proactive risk management were the main strengths shown by the Group's activity and recognised by S&P's.

The rating obtained is among the highest in the Standalone (non-government related) Multi-utility sector in Europe.