Hera, partnership with ACR signed and new board appointed

(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has finalized, through its subsidiary Herambiente Servizi Industriali and with Reggiani Albertino Spa's ACR, the deal that marks the birth of Italy's largest operator in environmental remediation and industrial waste global service, with widespread coverage across the country.

The closing follows the binding agreement signed by the parties last Nov. 7, 2022, with the multi-utility's acquisition of 60 percent of ACR and the transfer to the new company of some of the remediation and global service activities previously held by HASI. The remaining 40 percent remains with the Reggiani family.

Also appointed today was the board of directors of the new ACR, where managing directors remain the brothers Alberto and Claudio Reggiani.

The partnership with an important operator both locally and on the national scene will enable the multi-utility, already a leader in the environment sector, to further strengthen its leadership in the field of remediation, industrial waste treatment, decommissioning and civil works related to oil & gas. The expected contribution to the Hera Group's consolidated EBITDA growth is about EUR20 million, the company explained in a note.

Hera's stock on Wednesday trades in the red by 1.5 percent at EUR2.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

