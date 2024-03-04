(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Monday that board vice chairman Gabriele Giacobazzi passed away March 3.
Giacobazzi was also vice chairman of the executive committee, chairman of the Control and Risk Committee-which coincides with the Related Party Transaction Committee-and chairman of the Compensation Committee.
The company will supplement the board with a new director to be nominated by the majority shareholder.
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.