(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Monday that board vice chairman Gabriele Giacobazzi passed away March 3.

Giacobazzi was also vice chairman of the executive committee, chairman of the Control and Risk Committee-which coincides with the Related Party Transaction Committee-and chairman of the Compensation Committee.

The company will supplement the board with a new director to be nominated by the majority shareholder.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.