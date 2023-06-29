(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Thursday that it has, through its subsidiary Hera Comm, finalized the acquisition of 60 percent of the Rimini-based company F.lli Franchini Srl, which has consolidated experience in the world of design, installation and maintenance of all types of technological systems for companies, public administration and hospitality facilities, and has been active for 17 years in the sector of ultra-high-yield renewable energy production for public and private industrial clients throughout Italy.

The remaining 40 percent of the company remains with Franchini Group Srl, owned by brothers Pierpaolo and Marco Franchini, who retain the role of managing directors.

"The partnership with a historic operator, active both locally and on the national scene, will enable the Hera group to acquire new technical skills particularly in the photovoltaic market, expand its portfolio of solutions for business customers and respond to the growing demand for plant solutions from renewable sources, further strengthening its presence in the Italian energy market," the company explained in a note.

Hera trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR2.72 per share.

