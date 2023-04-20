Milan up; Chinese bank does not touch rates

(Alliance News) - On Thursday, European stock markets, according to the futures market, marked a mixed performance, with Milan slightly bullish before the bell rang.

In macro news, the People's Bank of China on Thursday signaled that it left its benchmark rates unchanged for the eighth consecutive month at the April fixing, as the economic recovery is relatively well on track after the withdrawal of most anti-Covid measures last December. The benchmark one-year LPR rate, which is used for medium-term loans to businesses and households, was kept unchanged at 3.65 percent, while the five-year rate, a benchmark for mortgages, was kept at 4.3 percent.

In Europe, on the other hand, according to preliminary information from the Federal Statistical Office Destatis released Thursday, annual producer inflation in Germany slowed for the sixth consecutive month, falling to a 22-month low of 7.5 percent in March 2023, compared with the previous month's rise of about 16 percent and market forecasts of 9.8 percent, due to a smaller increase in energy prices.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, is given up 7.50 points, after closing up 0.2 percent on the eve.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is advancing 3.00 points, Paris' CAC 40 is advancing 5.00 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is stepping back 4.50 points.

The Mid-Cap gave up 0.4 percent to 43,967.77, the Small-Cap down 0.2 percent to 29,996.25, and Italy Growth closed 0.5 percent in the red to 9,270.08.

On the main list in Piazza Affari on Wednesday, Banca Monte dei Paschi advanced 3.8 percent with price at EUR2.3180 and replicating eve's gain with 5.6 percent.

Hera, on the other hand, rose with 2.6 percent after a 0.1 percent decline on eve.

BPER Banca also remained bullish, closing up 1.7 percent at EUR2.67, ending for the fourth session on the bullish side.

Saipem - in the red with 2.5 percent - reported that it was awarded a two-year contract extension from Eni - down 1.0 percent - for the use of the Santorini drillship. The contract extension, which will give continuity to the current activity, will take effect from August 2023 and is worth about USD280 of million. This will be supplemented by additional income related to investment in plant improvements of about USD15 million.

Telecom Italia, on the other hand, fell 8.3 percent after reporting Tuesday evening that it had received improved offers for its network from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti-Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. In detail, CDP-Macquarie raised its bid to EUR19.3 billion from the initial EUR18 billion while KKR raised its bid on TIM's network to EUR19 billion plus possible EUR2 billion earn-out in case of a merger of TIM's and Open Fiber's networks.

Now, the ball is in the former monopolist's board, convened for May 4, which will have to decide which bid to accept. Not represented on the board is Vivendi, among TIM's largest shareholders, which continues to demand a network valuation of EUR31 billion and which, according to rumors, could drop to no more than EUR26 billion.

On the Mid-Cap, Intercos closed ahead 5.6 percent at EUR16.14. The stock touched a 52-week high during the session at EUR16.40.

Antares, on the other hand, advanced 4.9 percent to EUR6.42 per share. The stock traded high above 351,000 compared to a three-month daily average of about 27,000.

OVS--up 1.2 percent--reported Wednesday that it closed the year to January 31, 2023 with net sales at EUR1.51 billion, up more than 11 percent from EUR1.36 billion recorded a year earlier. This performance, the company explained, characterized all of the group's brands and distribution channels and affected all periods, with the trend more pronounced in May, thanks in part to favorable weather conditions and in the months of Christmas shopping and winter sales.

In addition, the board of directors resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting the payment of a dividend for fiscal year 2022 of EUR0.06 per share.

De' Longhi, on the other hand, gave up 5.4 percent, with new price at EUR20.34 and following up the 1.8 percent loss on the eve of the meeting.

Maire Tecnimont rallied 1.0%. The company reported Wednesday that a number of companies that are part of the Sustainable Technology Solutions business unit, directly controlled by Nextchem Holding, were awarded several new contracts for technology licenses and engineering services worth a total of about USD90 million.

MFE-MediaForEurope published results for 2022, having reported revenues falling to EUR2.80 billion from EUR2.91 billion in 2021. Net income declines in the period, to EUR216.9 million from EUR374.1 million but still higher than the last pre-Covid figure in 2019 of EUR190.3 million. In contrast, adjusted net income is EUR247.5 million. Despite this, the board thus decided to propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.05 per class A and B ordinary share. The former closed up 0.8 percent while the latter fell 0.9 percent.

On the Small-Cap segment, Eems Italia gave up 7.7 percent after approving its main results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, having reported a net loss of EUR2.3 million, from a loss of EUR287,000 in the same period last year. Operating loss amounted to EUR2.2 million from a loss for EUR990,000 in 2021.

Mondo TV, on the other hand, dropped 4.5 percent after announcing Monday that it had reached a preliminary agreement to sign a pre-sale deal with Italian TV station Rai Kids for the Agent 203 series, commissioned by German TV Super RTL and co-produced with Toon2Tango. The agreement includes a seven-year license for Free TV and VOD rights for the Italian territory, and its value corresponds to about 8 percent of the parent company's revenues for 2023.

On the upside Bioera took home a rise of more than 21 percent to EUR0.1350 per share, after a sharp decline in the previous session.

Caleffi, on the other hand, picked up 1.9 percent, after a 0.5 percent gain on the eve.

Among SMEs, Shedir Pharma -- up 5.8 percent to EUR5.10 per share -- reported Tuesday that it reported first quarter 2023 consolidated net revenues of EUR14.2 million, up 44 percent from the same period a year earlier, when they amounted to EUR9.9 million.

Pharmacosmo, on the other hand, advanced 3.1 percent to EUR1.33 pending accounts due next Monday.

Defence Tech Holding gave up 2.1 percent, after announcing that Tinexta - in the red by 3.1 percent on the Mid-Cap - had joined its shareholding structure as a new strategic partner, completing the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Defence Tech through its own wholly owned vehicle.

The transfer of the shareholding to Tinexta was finalized upon the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent provided for in the relevant binding agreement, including Golden Power authorization and obtaining confirmation from the Panel of Borsa Italiana that there is no need to promote a takeover bid as a result of the mere subscription of the Tinexta Call," the company's note reads.

GO Internet, on the other hand, left 3.7 percent on the parterre. The stock in the day touched a new 52-week low of EUR0.142.

In New York overnight Europe, the Dow gave up 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq finished fractionally higher. The S&P 500, on the other hand, closed just below parity.

In Asia, the Hang Seng is edging ahead 0.4 percent, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.2 percent, while the Nikkei closed ahead 0.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0970 versus USD1.0953 at Wednesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2446 from USD1.2439 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD82.28 per barrel USD84.49 per barrel on Wednesday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,997.41 an ounce from USD1,988.41 an ounce at Wednesday's close.

On Thursday's economic calendar, at 1200 CEST the Eurozone trade balance.

At 1430 CEST the continuing unemployment claims, while at 1600 CEST it will be the turn of the home sales report. At 1730 CEST an auction of 4- and 8-week Treasury bonds is scheduled. At 1800 CEST a speech by Waller of the Fed is scheduled and at 2215 CEST by Schabel of the ECB.

On the corporate calendar, results from Aedes, Convergenze, Eprcomunication, Farmaè, Finlogic, Labomar, Racing Force, and Salvatore Ferragamo are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.