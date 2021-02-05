press release

Bologna, 4 February 2021

Sustainable agriculture: Hera with Yara Italia and Sapio for green hydrogen

Aimed at contributing to decarbonising the agriculture sector, Hera has signed a memorandum intended to study the feasibility of a project for generating and using green hydrogen, linked to a concrete goal: fuelling the fertiliser produced by Yara Italia, the leader in this industry. Sapio is also involved, for the technological aspects and hydrogen management

In times of climate change, a transition in the agricultural transition is a challenge as urgent as it is complex, because it requires not only reducing high water consumption but also limiting the emissions involved in the many processes concerned by agriculture, both directly and indirectly.

The fertiliser sector is unquestionably among these processes, and is the subject of the memorandum signed by the Hera Group - one of Italy's largest multi-utilities - with Yara Italia, a leader in nitric and complex fertiliser production, and by Sapio, a leading figure in the field of technical and medical gases. The memorandum is intended to explore the possibility of increasing sustainability in the agriculture sector, by using green hydrogen.

A plant able to produce up to 500 tons/year of green hydrogen

Based on this agreement, Hera, Yara and Sapio will begin a coordinated series of analyses that, within the year's end, will assess the technological, economic and regulatory feasibility of a concrete project for using renewable energy and developing the green hydrogen industry. The project covers green hydrogen generation, transportation and use to fuel fertiliser production.

In particular, the experimental plant intended for generating hydrogen would use the renewable energy produced by Hera's Ferrara WTE plant, to produce hydrogen from water and thus fuel Yara Italia's nearby industrial facility, dedicated to fertiliser production. Scouting the plant technologies will be done by Sapio, who will also be responsible for further evaluations concerning the technical solutions through which Yara's facility will be supplied. An annual green hydrogen production capacity coming to 500 tons is expected.

Commitment to green energy at the centre of Hera's strategies

By signing this memorandum, the Hera Group has given new impetus, only a few weeks after the approval of its Business Plan to 2024, to its commitment towards innovation, renewable energy and carbon neutrality. In line with European strategies and the goals on the UN's 2030 Agenda, the environmental content of the Plan calls for not only promoting a circular economy and intervening to increase infrastructure resilience, but also all actions for energy transition and the fight against climate change, which increasingly involve biomethane, hydrogen and green syngas. The Group's investments in technological innovation are fundamental in this sense, essential in searching for sustainable solutions in the area of so-called "clean energies".

Hera has been working towards sustainability in the agriculture sector for some time, for example through a circular and resilient management of water that also involves various projects in regenerating water resources and reusing waste water.

"Developing clean energy", remarks Stefano Venier, Hera Group CEO, "necessarily involves periods of research that, following the spirit underlying this memorandum, consolidate the expectations of our most